Technology News
loading

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Offers Discounts on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, More

The latest Amazon sale also brings various exchange offers and bank discounts to attract customers.

By | Updated: 5 October 2019 12:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Offers Discounts on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, More

OnePlus 7 price has been discounted at as low as Rs. 29,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro price has been dropped to Rs. 44,999
  • Amazon is also offering discounts on smartphone accessories
  • The sale is live until Wednesday, October 9

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, Honor 20i, and Vivo V15 have received discounted prices during the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon.in. The five-day sale, which is live until Wednesday, October 9, also brings various exchange offers and bank discounts on popular smartphone models. There are also discounts on mobile accessories such as cases, covers, cables, and Bluetooth headsets. Notably, the new Amazon sale follows the Great Indian Festival 2019 sale that the e-commerce giant concluded in the country on Friday.

As per the listing on the Amazon site, the Fab Phones Fest sale brings the OnePlus 7 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 29,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 32,999. There is also a discount on the OnePlus 7 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option that usually retails at Rs. 37,999. It is listed at Rs. 34,999.

In addition to the OnePlus 7, the Amazon sale has listed the OnePlus 7 Pro at Rs. 44,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is available at Rs. 48,999. The handset normally comes with a starting price of Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

The Amazon sale also brings the Redmi 7A at Rs. 4,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage configuration, while its 32GB storage option is available at Rs. 5,799. The handset was launched earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant and Rs. 6,199 for the 32GB storage option.

The discounted price of the Redmi 7A is also reflected on the Mi.com site that is selling the phone with a starting price of Rs. 4,999.

Amazon is also selling the Honor 20i at Rs. 11,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 14,999. Similarly, there is the Vivo V15 at a discounted price of Rs. 15,990 during the Fab Phones Fest sale. The phone normally retails at Rs. 19,990.

Aside from the regular discounts, Amazon is providing exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on the listed phones during the Fab Phones Fest sale. There is also a 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 2,000) for customers using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card, Bank of Baroda credit card, or Yes Bank credit card or EMI transaction.

There are also discounts on various smartphone accessories. The Fab Phones Fest sale listing shows that Amazon is offering cases and covers starting at Rs. 99 as well as cables and chargers with up to 65 percent discount, power banks with up to 40 percent discount, and Bluetooth headsets with up to 60 percent discount.

Notably, the discounts and offers that Amazon is offering through its latest sale matches with what it provided through the Great Indian Festival 2019 sale that ended on Friday.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, Honor 20i, Vivo V15, Amazon Fab Phones Fest, Fab Phones Fest sale, Amazon sale, Amazon.in, Amazon
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Flipkart Says Festive Sale Brought 50 Percent Growth in New Customers
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Offers Discounts on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, More
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sales: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  2. OnePlus 8 Leak-Based Renders Tip a Fresh Design With a Hole-Punch Display
  3. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile First Impressions - Better Than PUBG Mobile?
  5. Moto E6s Review
  6. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  7. Realme X2 Pro Now Teased to Support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
  8. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  9. Google Pixel 4 Spotted With Face Unlock Support for Payments
  10. Oppo Reno 2F Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Designed to Be an Addictive Game, Lawsuit Claims Likening It to Cocaine
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Offers Discounts on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, More
  3. Flipkart Says Festive Sale Brought 50 Percent Growth in New Customers
  4. Amazon Says Its Festive Sale Brought Orders From 99.4 Percent of India
  5. Apple Sued by App Developer for Alleged Patent Infringement, Antitrust Violation
  6. Samsung Galaxy Home Smart Speaker, Much Delayed, Misses Its Q3 Launch Window
  7. EA’s FIFA 20 Global Series Registration Page Leaked Personal Data of Players, Now Taken Down
  8. BSNL Partners Paytm to Offer Smart Wi-Fi Onboarding Feature Across India: All Details
  9. Google Discloses Android Zero Day Vulnerability on Pixel, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi Phones
  10. YouTube Music to Get Three Personalised Spotify-Like Playlists This Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.