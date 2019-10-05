OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, Honor 20i, and Vivo V15 have received discounted prices during the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon.in. The five-day sale, which is live until Wednesday, October 9, also brings various exchange offers and bank discounts on popular smartphone models. There are also discounts on mobile accessories such as cases, covers, cables, and Bluetooth headsets. Notably, the new Amazon sale follows the Great Indian Festival 2019 sale that the e-commerce giant concluded in the country on Friday.

As per the listing on the Amazon site, the Fab Phones Fest sale brings the OnePlus 7 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 29,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 32,999. There is also a discount on the OnePlus 7 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option that usually retails at Rs. 37,999. It is listed at Rs. 34,999.

In addition to the OnePlus 7, the Amazon sale has listed the OnePlus 7 Pro at Rs. 44,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is available at Rs. 48,999. The handset normally comes with a starting price of Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

The Amazon sale also brings the Redmi 7A at Rs. 4,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage configuration, while its 32GB storage option is available at Rs. 5,799. The handset was launched earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant and Rs. 6,199 for the 32GB storage option.

The discounted price of the Redmi 7A is also reflected on the Mi.com site that is selling the phone with a starting price of Rs. 4,999.

Amazon is also selling the Honor 20i at Rs. 11,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 14,999. Similarly, there is the Vivo V15 at a discounted price of Rs. 15,990 during the Fab Phones Fest sale. The phone normally retails at Rs. 19,990.

Aside from the regular discounts, Amazon is providing exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on the listed phones during the Fab Phones Fest sale. There is also a 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 2,000) for customers using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card, Bank of Baroda credit card, or Yes Bank credit card or EMI transaction.

There are also discounts on various smartphone accessories. The Fab Phones Fest sale listing shows that Amazon is offering cases and covers starting at Rs. 99 as well as cables and chargers with up to 65 percent discount, power banks with up to 40 percent discount, and Bluetooth headsets with up to 60 percent discount.

Notably, the discounts and offers that Amazon is offering through its latest sale matches with what it provided through the Great Indian Festival 2019 sale that ended on Friday.

