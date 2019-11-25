Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale Begins Tonight: Discounts on Smartphones by OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Others

Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale Begins Tonight: Discounts on Smartphones by OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Others

Amazon will reveal some of the major offers at 6pm today.

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 15:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale Begins Tonight: Discounts on Smartphones by OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Others

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2019 sale will bring discounts on popular mobile phones

Highlights
  • Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale will run from November 26 to 29
  • The sale will offer no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and other deals
  • Fab Phones Fest sale will offer up to 40 percent discount on phones

Amazon is bringing its Fab Phones Fest sale back this week. The sale will kick off at 12am midnight on November 26 and will go on until November 29. Fab Phones Fest sale will bring discounts worth up to 40 percent on popular smartphones. Amazon hasn't revealed any specific deals that will be available during the sale yet. Besides flat discounts, Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale will also offer no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and mobile protection plans.

Smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Huawei, Realme, and other popular brands will be available at discounted prices during the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon this week. Amazon's landing page for the sale says the online retailer will reveal some of the major upcoming offers later at 6pm today.

In case you're looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade your existing phone, you should wait until midnight when Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale will go live.

The last Fab Phones Fest sale was organised back in October this year. You can expect similar deals and offers during this week's sale, apart from new additions. The last sale offered discounts on popular smartphones such as OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, Honor 20i, Vivo V15, and others.

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale normally includes discounts and offers on a bunch of mobile accessories as well. These include cases, covers, cables, and chargers. You can also expect deals on portable power banks and Bluetooth headsets.

The sale will also include bundled offers to further lower the overall effective prices of smartphones. These will include exchange offers, additional cashback with select products, no-cost EMI payment options, and more.

We'll be covering the best deals from the sale once it goes live tomorrow so stick around and make sure you visit Gadgets 360 tomorrow for the best offers from Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Fab Phones Fest
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue Colour Variant Announced by Xiaomi
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Get Discounts in India as Part of 5th Anniversary Celebration Sale on Amazon
Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale Begins Tonight: Discounts on Smartphones by OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Others
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins Tonight: What to Expect
  3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  4. Realme X50 With 5G Support, Dual Hole-Punch Design to Launch Soon
  5. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  6. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  7. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  8. Out of Love Wraps Up a Year to Forget for Hotstar Originals
  9. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets a New Ocean Blue Colour Variant
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Expand Operations in India, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  2. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Get Discounts in India as Part of 5th Anniversary Celebration Sale on Amazon
  3. Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale Begins Tonight: Discounts on Smartphones by OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Others
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Ocean Blue Colour Variant Announced by Xiaomi
  5. NASA's BRUIE Robot to Hunt for Alien Life on Distant Ocean Worlds
  6. Airtel Lost Up to 3 Million Customers Due to J&K Network Shutdown: ICICI Securities
  7. Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Penta-Lens Rear Camera Setup Will Launch Soon in India, Xiaomi Says
  8. Apple TV+ Renews M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Even Before It Premieres
  9. Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,499
  10. Paytm Raises Fresh Funding From Global Investors, Said to Now Be Valued at $16 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.