Amazon is bringing its Fab Phones Fest sale back this week. The sale will kick off at 12am midnight on November 26 and will go on until November 29. Fab Phones Fest sale will bring discounts worth up to 40 percent on popular smartphones. Amazon hasn't revealed any specific deals that will be available during the sale yet. Besides flat discounts, Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale will also offer no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and mobile protection plans.

Smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Huawei, Realme, and other popular brands will be available at discounted prices during the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon this week. Amazon's landing page for the sale says the online retailer will reveal some of the major upcoming offers later at 6pm today.

In case you're looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade your existing phone, you should wait until midnight when Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale will go live.

The last Fab Phones Fest sale was organised back in October this year. You can expect similar deals and offers during this week's sale, apart from new additions. The last sale offered discounts on popular smartphones such as OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, Honor 20i, Vivo V15, and others.

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale normally includes discounts and offers on a bunch of mobile accessories as well. These include cases, covers, cables, and chargers. You can also expect deals on portable power banks and Bluetooth headsets.

The sale will also include bundled offers to further lower the overall effective prices of smartphones. These will include exchange offers, additional cashback with select products, no-cost EMI payment options, and more.

We'll be covering the best deals from the sale once it goes live tomorrow so stick around and make sure you visit Gadgets 360 tomorrow for the best offers from Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale.

