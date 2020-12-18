Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22; Brings Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Accessories

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22; Brings Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Accessories

Amazon Fab Phones Fest will feature discounts and offers on iPhone 11 and OnePlus 8T.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 December 2020 11:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22; Brings Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Accessories

Accessories such as power banks and chargers will also go on sale during Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest

Highlights
  • Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest will take place on December 22-25
  • The sale will have offers from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more
  • Amazon is offering up to Rs. 1,500 off on HDFC Bank cards

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale will begin on December 22 and will go on till December 25. The festive sale by the e-commerce giant brings up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories. It includes discounts and offers from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more. Among many offers and discounts, Amazon has listed no-cost EMI options, exchange discounts, and up to Rs. 1,500 off on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions for the year-end sale.

A microsite created by Amazon lists some of the smartphones that will be available at discounted prices during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest. The phones include iPhone 11, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy M31, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The discounted prices of the smartphones will be revealed by Amazon on December 19. As mentioned above, the sale will start on December 22, Tuesday, and go on till Christmas Day.

Besides that, accessories that will go on sale during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest include power banks, headsets, cases, covers, cables and chargers.

Amazon is currently having a Jabra Days sale that will go on till December 25. Jabra products are available at discounted rates during this time, at up to 70 percent off.

The e-commerce giant is currently also offering discounts on recently launched phones. Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 – Rs. 1,000 lesser than its launch price of Rs. 13,999.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Fab Phones Fest, iPhone 11, OnePlus 8T 5G, OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M21, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22; Brings Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Accessories
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  3. Instagram Lite App Makes Its Comeback in India
  4. WhatsApp Voice, Video Calls Now Rolling Out to Some Desktop Users: Report
  5. Xiaomi Launches First QLED Mi TV Model in India, With Dolby Vision HDR
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy A72 Alleged Renders Show 6.7-Inch Display, Glastic Build
  8. Vivo V20 Pro 5G Review
  9. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Series, and More Get Anniversary Discounts
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G May Come With NFC Support, 15W Charger: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series Tipped to Come With Leica Cameras
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22; Brings Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones, Accessories
  3. Oppo A53 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Walmart Partners With TikTok to Sell Merchandise While Livestreaming
  5. Twitter Plans to Create Label for Automated Bot Accounts in 2021
  6. WhatsApp Rolling Out Voice, Video Calls to Some Desktop Users: Report
  7. Facebook Removes French, Russian Accounts Active in Africa Over Covert Disinformation Campaign
  8. Google Hit With Third Antitrust Lawsuit Over Anti-Competition Behaviour by New US State Coalition
  9. Google Wins EU Approval for $2.1-Billion Fitbit Acquisition After Agreeing to Not Use Data for Advertising
  10. Microsoft Says It Found Malicious Solar Winds Software in Its Systems
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com