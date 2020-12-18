Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale will begin on December 22 and will go on till December 25. The festive sale by the e-commerce giant brings up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories. It includes discounts and offers from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more. Among many offers and discounts, Amazon has listed no-cost EMI options, exchange discounts, and up to Rs. 1,500 off on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions for the year-end sale.

A microsite created by Amazon lists some of the smartphones that will be available at discounted prices during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest. The phones include iPhone 11, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M21, Samsung Galaxy M31, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The discounted prices of the smartphones will be revealed by Amazon on December 19. As mentioned above, the sale will start on December 22, Tuesday, and go on till Christmas Day.

Besides that, accessories that will go on sale during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest include power banks, headsets, cases, covers, cables and chargers.

Amazon is currently having a Jabra Days sale that will go on till December 25. Jabra products are available at discounted rates during this time, at up to 70 percent off.

The e-commerce giant is currently also offering discounts on recently launched phones. Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 – Rs. 1,000 lesser than its launch price of Rs. 13,999.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.