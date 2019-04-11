Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest sale has kicked off today with discounts and offers on a number of popular smartphones. The big Amazon sale on mobile phones will run from April 11 to April 13. The online marketplace had already revealed some of the biggest deals on mobile phones in the days leading up to the sale. Amazon India has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users.

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest sale - Top offers on mobile phones

Amazon says the OnePlus 6T has received a discount for the first time on the online marketplace. The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999). Similarly, the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is down to Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999). The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999).

You can get an additional instant discount worth Rs. 1,500 if you pay using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. You can also avail the bundled exchange offers to further sweeten the deals.

During Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale, Honor Play is available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) while Realme U1 buyers will get flat Rs. 1,000 off on online payments with all debit and credit cards.

The Vivo Y83 Pro (4GB, 64GB) is now available at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 16,990) during the Amazon sale. You can grab it at an effective price of Rs. 9,791 if you consider the Amazon Pay cashback of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,199 that's available on select phones including the Y83 Pro. Vivo's Y81 is down to Rs. 12,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990) and the Vivo Y95 is available with an extra Rs. 2,000 discount on the exchange of your old phone.

The Redmi 5 is available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 8,499), as a part of Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999). You can use bundled payment options with HDFC Bank card to avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Xiaomi's Redmi Y2 is selling at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 10,499) during Amazon's sale this week.

Amazon is offering an extra Rs. 10,000 on the normal exchange value of your old smartphone with the LG V40. The Honor View 20 is also a part of the Amazon sale, available with an extra discount of Rs. 3,000 when you pay using any credit or debit card.

Apple's iPhone X is available at Rs. 73,999 (MRP Rs. 91,900) during the Amazon sale. You can avail no-cost EMI options up to 9 months on select payment methods. In addition, the HDFC Bank instant discount of Rs. 1,500 can further improve the listed price.

