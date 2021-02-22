Technology News
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Brings Up to 40 Percent Discount on Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple Phones

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is offering instant discount with Kotak Mahindra Bank, among other bank offers.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 February 2021 13:42 IST
Amazon Fab Phones Fest has no-cost EMI options for customers

Highlights
  • Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale started today
  • The sale brings discounts on budget, mid-range, and premium phones
  • Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale will end on February 25

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is live and brings up to 40 percent discount on smartphones. The sale also includes no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and instant discount with Kotak Mahindra Bank. Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale will last till February 25, with phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and more on discount. Along with the aforementioned discounts on new smartphone models, Amazon is also offering up to 65 percent off on refurbished models.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale offers

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is live now and will last till February 25. Customers can get up to 40 percent discount on smartphone models and accessories. OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can be purchased for Rs. 47,999 instead of Rs. 54,999 with a combination of a Rs. 4,000 discount coupon from Amazon and a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI credit card and credit EMI transaction. Redmi 9 Power starts at Rs. 10,499 instead of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy M51 that launched in August 2020 at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant which is now listed for Rs. 22,999 with an additional Rs. 1,250 off with Amazon coupon, leaving the final price at Rs. 21,749. The OnePlus 8T can be bought for Rs. 36,999 with a Rs. 3,000 Amazon discount coupon and a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI credit card and credit EMI. iPhone 12 mini that launched in India at Rs. 69,990 is available for Rs. 64,990 for the 64GB storage variant during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale.

Oppo A31 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that launched Rs. 14,990 is available for Rs. 11,990. Honor 9A with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 7,999 but launched at Rs. 9,999.

Coming to some of the more premium smartphone offerings in Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G that typically starts at Rs. 81,999 is available with a Rs. 10,000 Amazon discount coupon and a Rs. 7,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, credit EMI, and debit EMI. iPhone 11 Pro that goes for Rs. 1,06,600 is available for Rs. 82,900 for the 64GB variant. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is listed at its typical price of Rs. 35,990 but you can get a 10 percent instant discount with Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Same with the Mi 10T Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, LG Wing, and more.

Talking about accessories, Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale brings up to 60 percent off on power banks from Mi, Ambrane, and other brands. Headsets from OnePlus, Samsung, and more are also discounted up to 60 percent. The sale brings up to 80 percent discount on mobile cases as well.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Vineet Washington
