Amazon is hosting a Fab Phones Fest sale on its site, and the sale will offer price cuts, exchange deals, and other offers on smartphones. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale will go on from March 5 i.e., today till March 7 i.e., Thursday. Amazon claims that the three-day sale will offer phones at discounts up to 40 percent off, and it has even partnered with HDFC to offer 5 percent instant discount to debit and credit card holders. Phones like Xiaomi Mi A2, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and the Realme U1 are listed at reduced prices. There are some lucrative deals on the OnePlus 6T, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the Oppo R17 Pro as well.

Talking about the OnePlus 6T, Amazon is offering an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of an old phone. Offers include no-cost EMI options, 5 percent instant discount on HDFC cards, Jio cashback of up to Rs. 5,400, and free accidental and Liquid Damage Protection insurance worth Rs. 2,000 on opening a Kotak 811 Account. The price of the phone is at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB options and Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Redmi Y2 price in India was recently cut to Rs. 8,999, and Amazon is offering a further discount of Rs. 1,000 (also applicable on Flipkart and Mi.com), and offering the phone at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Even the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option receives a price cut and is made available for Rs. 9,999, instead of Rs. 10,999.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro also received a similar price cut in India recently, however Amazon is offering an additional discount on the latest price tag, with the phone starting for Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option (also applicable on Flipkart and Mi.com). After the price cut, the Redmi Note 5 Pro was listed for Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Similarly, the Xiaomi Mi A2 has been listed on Amazon India for Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option (also applicable on Mi.com). After the price cut, the Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India actually starts at Rs. 13,999 (Suggested Retail Price Rs. 14,499) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and goes to Rs. 15,999 (SRP Rs. 16,499) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. Both, the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi A2, come with no-cost EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also up for grabs for a low price of Rs. 39,990. The Realme U1 is also listed at its original price, but Amazon is offering a flat Ra. 1,000 if you purchase using major debit and credit cards. Realme U1 price in India has been cut to Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Other phones that are part of the sale include Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Honor 8C, and more. Samsung Galaxy M10 has also gone on open sale on Amazon for the sale period. Huawei Mate 20 Pro bundle offer has been listed, wherein buyers are entitled to get a free wireless charger. There's extra discount on exchange of old phones for the purchase of the Huawei View 20 and the Oppo R17. All the deals are listed on Amazon's dedicated sale page.

