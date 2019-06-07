Amazon is hosting a mobile-only sale starting Monday, June 10, and going on till Thursday, June 13. The e-commerce site is calling it the Fab Phone Fest wherein it will offer no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on many smartphones. The biggest offers will be on the OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Huawei P30 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M30. There's going to be a price drop on a slew of budget smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M20, Honor 9N, Redmi 7, and more. Mobile accessories will also be listed at reduced prices.

The Amazon Fab Phone Fest will sell the OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for as low as Rs. 27,999. It is currently selling for Rs. 32,999. Samsung Galaxy M30 will also be available for as low as Rs. 14,990 with no-cost EMI and exchange offers as well. The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India originally starts Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. The iPhone X will also see a price cut, and will be sold with no-cost EMI options as well.

Budget smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M20 will also be listed with discounts and an exchange offer as well. The Honor 9N, Vivo Y91i, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 4GB, Redmi 7, and Oppo A5 will all receive price cuts during the Fab Phone Fest.

Amazon notes that the Galaxy Note 9, the Vivo Nex, Huawei P30 Pro, and the Oppo R17 will also see price drops. The company hasn't mentioned the exact amount of discount on each phone, but says that the price drop will be accompanied by an exchange offer for further reduction in overall cost.

The e-commerce giant also notes that the best no-cost EMI options will be offered on the Nokia 8.1, Honor View 20, Vivo V15 Pro, and the Oppo F11 Pro. Furthermore, there will also be listed discounts on accessories, mobiles cases, double screen protectors, and more. Amazon has listed all the deals on a dedicated page on its site for the Fab Phone Fest.

