Amazon Fab Fest has begun on the online marketplace and it has brought along a bunch of offers and discounts. The sale will go on till March 25 and Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent savings on its ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Smartphones like the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Prime, OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M21, and more are listed with deals and discounts on the e-commerce site. Amazon has also listed no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on a slew of smartphones.

OnePlus 8T is listed with a Rs. 2,500 discount on Amazon during the sale. The company has introduced a coupon code for the phone, which needs to be applied during checkout. The coupon shows up right below the price on Amazon, and the discount will be applied during checkout. With the coupon, the OnePlus 8T is effectively priced at Rs. 40,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 43,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Similarly, the OnePlus 8 Pro is listed with Rs. 3,500 coupons effectively making it available for Rs. 51,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 56,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Both the phones are listed with exchange offers for further discounts.

Xiaomi phones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is listed for Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This model sees a price cut of up to Rs. 2,000. Similarly, the Redmi 9 Prime is currently priced in India at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

The Oppo A31 (2020) is also up for grabs at a discounted rate, with the 4GB + 64GB variant listed at Rs. 9,990 and the 6GB + 128GB model listed at Rs. 11,990. This means a discount of up to Rs. 3,000 is levied on the phone during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M51 is also listed at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. There is also an 8GB RAM option that carries a price tag of Rs. 24,999. This means a price cut of Rs. 2,000 has been introduced for the Amazon Fab Fest sale. Amazon has also listed a Rs. 1,250 coupon for additional discount at checkout, making the phone effectively available starting from Rs. 21,749.

To see all the deals, head to the dedicated Amazon Fab Fest phone page.

