Amazon India is back with its Apple Fest and the website is offering a number of deals and offers on iPhone models, MacBook devices, iPad, and Apple Watch Series 3. The sale went live on February 15 and will continue through February 21. In addition to various discounts on the price of Apple products, the e-retailer is also providing the option to choose no-cost EMI. Most of these deals aren't particularly amazing, but there are some good offers on the 2018 iPhone models.

Apple Fest offers on Amazon

Talking about the specific offers on Amazon as a part of the Apple Fest, the e-retailer is selling the iPhone XS Max (64GB) at Rs. 104,900, down from its launch price of Rs. 109,900. Similarly, the 256GB and 512GB variants of the phone have also been discounted. The iPhone XS (256GB) can be grabbed for Rs. 109,900, down Rs. 5,000 from its launch price. The other storage versions of the phone don't seem to have discounts at the time of writing this report. The last of the 2018 iPhone models – iPhone XR – has also been discounted and you can order the phone's 64GB version at Rs. 70,900. There are similar price cuts on the 128GB and 256GB variants of the phone. The iPhone X is also a part of the Amazon sale, currently down to Rs. 74,999.

Among other iPhone models, the iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) is retailing at Rs. 66,999, down from its official Rs. 69,900 price tag, whereas the 256GB version variant can be bought for just Rs. 79,999. There is almost Rs. 6,000 discount on the iPhone 8 (256GB) variant as well. Also, you can purchase the 64GB version of the same phone at a promotional price of Rs. 57,999.

Further, the iPhone 6s (32GB) is also available at just Rs. 26,999 as a part of the Apple Fest on Amazon.in.

Moving to other Apple devices, Amazon India is offering discounts worth up to Rs. 15,000 on select MacBook notebooks. The 2018 MacBook Air is available with a discount of Rs. 9,000 on Amazon right now. This brings down the price to Rs. 1,05,900 (MRP Rs. 1,14,900).

The e-retailer is also selling the sixth-generation Apple iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi at Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000). The Apple Watch Series 3 has also got a promotional price tag and the cheapest variant starts at Rs. 25,999.

Lastly, the Beats Solo wireless on-ear headphones are listed under lightning deals at just Rs. 19,999 on Amazon India.

