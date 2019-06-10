Amazon has announced a new Apple Days Sale on its e-commerce platforms for users in India. The June 2019 edition of the Apple Days Sale has already begun on Amazon India, and it looks to go on till Friday, June 14. The five-day sale will see up to Rs. 23,000 off on iPhone models, and up to Rs. 30,000 off on MacBook models. Deals on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods models, and more are listed as part of the Amazon Apple Days Sale.

The biggest highlight of the Amazon Apple Days Sale is that the iPhone X 64GB Silver Grey option is available at Rs. 67,900. The iPhone XR 128GB has got a Rs. 17,900 off, and is retailing at Rs. 63,999. iPhone XR 64GB currently starts at Rs. 58,999. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant bank discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards for iPhone XR buyers.

The new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max 64GB variants are also retailing at a Rs. 5,000 discount, and are listed at Rs. 94,900 and Rs. 1,04,900 respectively. Older iPhone models like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus 64GB variants are priced at Rs. 56,999 and Rs. 65,990 respectively. Old phones like the iPhone 7 series starts at a discounted rate of Rs. 37,999, and the iPhone 6S is up for grabs at Rs. 28,999 only. Amazon is also offering the HDFC 10 percent instant discount offer on the iPhone 6S as well. All iPhone models listed above come with additional exchange discount as well.

As mentioned, there is up to Rs. 30,000 off on MacBook models, along with no-cost EMI options on all listed laptops. The 15-inch MacBook Pro is retailing at a discounted price of Rs. 2,34,900, and Amazon is offering further exchange discount as part of the Apple Days Sale. The 13-inch MacBook Air is listed at Rs. 67,990 with further exchange discount as well. All the deals on MacBook models are listed on Amazon's dedicated page.

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 3,500 off on select models of Apple iPads, with price starting at Rs. 26,999. Apple Watch models with up to Rs. 5,500 discount are also listed, with the Apple Watch Series 4 priced at Rs. 39,999. Apple Beats headphones and earphones are also listed with discounts of up to Rs. 5,800. Amazon has also listed deals on Apple accessories like AirPods, leather cases and lightning docks, and all of them can be viewed on Apple Days Sale page on the e-commerce site.

