Amazon India on Wednesday announced two sales for products of Apple and Oppo. Called the Apple Days and Oppo Fantastic Days sales respectively, they feature offers on smartphones, smartwatches, accessories, laptops, and tablets from the two companies. The Apple Days sale on Amazon will see up to Rs. 23,000 discount on iPhone models as its main highligh, while on the Oppo side of things, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition gets a price cut, while its other phones get additional exchange discounts amongst other offers. Both sales started today and will go on till November 15.

Amazon Apple Days Sale

As we mentioned, Amazon India says buyers can get up to Rs. 23,000 off on iPhone models during the Apple Days Sale. HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, and EMI transaction customers will get Rs. 7,000 instant discount on iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Rs. 6,000 discount on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone XR will be priced at Rs. 42,990 and gets an extra exchange discount up to Rs. 7,450. The iPad 7th Gen model will be available starting Rs. 29,900, with a Rs. 3,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, and EMI transaction customers. The Apple Watch Series 5 be available starting Rs. 40,990, with Rs. 4,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, and EMI transaction customers.

You can check out all the Apple deals, including those for laptops and accessories, on the Amazon India Apple Days Sale page.

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale

With the Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition will be available at Rs. 39,990 for its 8GB + 256GB variant, down from its launch price of Rs. 49,990. It will also get no-cost EMIs up to 9 months, alongside the Oppo Reno 2 - which also has Rs. 3,500 extra off on exchange.

The Oppo Reno 2F will be available with up to Rs. 2,500 extra off on exchange, while both the Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo A9 2020 will be available with up to Rs. 3,000 extra off on exchange offer. The Oppo A5 2020 will get up to Rs. 2,000 off on exchange offer, and it alongside the Oppo A9 2020 will also get no-cost EMI offers up to 6 months.

You can check out all the Oppo deals on the Amazon Oppo Fantastic Days Sale page.

