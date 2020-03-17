Apple is hosting Apple Days on Amazon, offering discounts and deals on varied products including the latest iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch. The sale went live on Tuesday and will continue till March 21. Additionally, customers can enjoy offers such as no-cost EMI and extra discounts using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards on limited Apple products. Prime members can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 3,000 on iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS, respectively.

Starting with the discounted offers, from the iPhone X-series, the 64GB storage variant of iPhone XR is now priced at Rs. 48,899. The other two 128GB and 256GB storage variants are available at Rs. 53,900 and Rs. 64,900, respectively. Black colour option of 128GB iPhone XR is priced at Rs. 50,900. Additionally, no-cost-EMI offers are available on Amazon Pay card and ZestMoney.

No-cost EMI and exchange offers are also available on the 256GB storage variant of iPhone XS. The smartphone comes in Space Grey, Silver, and Gold colour options for Rs. 1,03,900. The same offers can be enjoyed on the 512GB variant of iPhone XS, which is priced at Rs. 1,34,900. However, the Silver and Gold colour options of the 512GB variant are available at Rs. 79,000.

Meanwhile, all the varied colour and storage variants of iPhone XS Max are witnessing price cuts. Customers can see the full price list on Amazon. Apple is offering discounts on the iPhone 8. The single 256GB storage variant is currently priced at Rs. 40,999.

From the latest Apple iPhone 11-series, customers can purchase the iPhone 11 (both 64GB and 128GB variants) with additional discounts. Apple is offering, exchange offers up to Rs. 10,200, no-cost-EMI and an additional Rs. 6,000 instant discount with HDFC Credit and Debit cards on the smartphone. Same offers are applicable on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Similarly, Apple has slashed the prices for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the latest Apple MacBook Air. The two separate laptops are available at Rs. 93,120 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively, along with other savings offers. Other latest MacBook products such as the MacBook Pro are also up for grabs at discounted prices. Customers can see the full price list on Amazon Days' portal.

Limited Apple Watches are also available for as low as Rs. 20,900. Customers can also avail additional discounts on the 11-inch iPad Pro through HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. Full the list of offers and discounts on Apple products can be viewed on Amazon.

