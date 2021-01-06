Technology News
loading

Alcatel 5X, Alcatel 1V Plus Smartphones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched

Alcatel 5X is the more premium smartphone of the two with a larger display and a 5,000mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 January 2021 11:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Alcatel 5X, Alcatel 1V Plus Smartphones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched

Alcatel 5X (left) and Alcatel 1V Plus (right) run on the dated Android 10 software

Highlights
  • Alcatel 5X has a larger 6.62-inch HD+ display
  • Alcatel 1V Plus packs a 4,000mAh battery
  • Both the phones support microSD card for storage expansion

Alcatel 5X and Alcatel 1V Plus smartphones have been launched in Argentina. The two phones have been listed on the company site with full specifications and renders. However, their pricing and availability are yet to be announced. The Alcatel 5X is the more premium model of the two and packs a large 5,000mAh battery along with a bigger 6.52-inch HD+ display. The Alcatel 1V Plus has a 4,000mAh battery and features a 6.22-inch HD+ display. Both the phones sport a waterdrop-style notch and run on the dated Android 10 software.

The Alcatel 5X and Alcatel 1V Plus have been listed on Alcatel's Argentinian website, and their availability and pricing details should be out soon. The Alcatel 5X comes in black and blue colour options, whereas the Alcatel 1V Plus comes in a single black colour option.

Alcatel 5X specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Alcatel 5X runs on Android 10 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch on the display, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D glass protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

As for imaging, the Alcatel 5X has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera is capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps. Up front, the Alcatel 5X has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, LCD flash, and fixed focus.

The Alcatel 5X packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 31 hours of 4G talk time, and 560 hours of 4G standby. The phone does not support fast charging and is listed to take about 3 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge. Its dimensions are 165x75x9.09mm and the Alcatel 5X weighs about 186 grams. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Alcatel 1V Plus specifications

The slightly toned-down Alcatel 1V Plus also runs on Android 10, but it features a smaller 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch and 2.5D glass protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762D) SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for the camera, the Alcatel 1V Plus has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megaixel second sensor — both with an f/1.8 aperture. Camera features include High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Electronic Image Stabalisation (EIS). Up front, the phone has a 5-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Alcatel 1V Plus packs a 4,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 25 hours of 4G talk time and 424 hours of 4G standby. This model is listed to take about 4 hours and 30 minutes to completely charge. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, USB 2.0, and more. The phone has dimensions of 158.7x74.8x8.85mm and weighs 160 grams. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Alcatel 5X

Alcatel 5X

Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Alcatel 1V Plus

Alcatel 1V Plus

Display 6.22-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alcatel 5X, Alcatel 5X Price, Alcatel 5X Specifications, Alcatel 1V Plus, Alcatel 1V Plus Price, Alcatel 1V Plus Specifications, Alcatel
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Buys 11 Boeing Jets for First Time to Ship Orders Faster
Alcatel 5X, Alcatel 1V Plus Smartphones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
  2. Mi 10i Review
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Get MIUI 12 Update
  4. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Listed on Multiple Certification Websites: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  8. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 to Be Available in US January 15 Onwards
  9. Vi Trumps Airtel, Jio to Offer Highest Call Quality in December: TRAI
  10. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese App Ban: China Criticises US President Donald Trump Order Against Eight Apps
  2. Minecraft Earth AR Mobile Game Shutting Down on June 30: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, More Models Get Price Hike in India by Up to Rs. 3,000
  4. Honor V40 Specifications Allegedly Leaked; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 45W Wireless Charging
  5. Samsung Galaxy A72 Design Tipped via Aluminium Case Mold Photos, Could Be Launched in March
  6. Poco M2, Poco C3 Price in India Cut; Poco M2 Now Starts at Rs. 9,999, Poco C3 Top Variant Costs Rs. 8,499
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra May Support Adaptive Refresh Rate at WQHD+ Resolution, S Pen Features Leaked
  8. iPhone 12 Models After Launch US Sales Outperforms iPhone 11 Models, iPhone 12 mini Sales Disappointing: CIRP
  9. Mi A3 Gets Second Android 11 Update After Last Release Caused Bricking Issue for Some Users
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z Now Receiving Android 11 Update Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com