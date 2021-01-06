Alcatel 5X and Alcatel 1V Plus smartphones have been launched in Argentina. The two phones have been listed on the company site with full specifications and renders. However, their pricing and availability are yet to be announced. The Alcatel 5X is the more premium model of the two and packs a large 5,000mAh battery along with a bigger 6.52-inch HD+ display. The Alcatel 1V Plus has a 4,000mAh battery and features a 6.22-inch HD+ display. Both the phones sport a waterdrop-style notch and run on the dated Android 10 software.

The Alcatel 5X and Alcatel 1V Plus have been listed on Alcatel's Argentinian website, and their availability and pricing details should be out soon. The Alcatel 5X comes in black and blue colour options, whereas the Alcatel 1V Plus comes in a single black colour option.

Alcatel 5X specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Alcatel 5X runs on Android 10 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch on the display, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D glass protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

As for imaging, the Alcatel 5X has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera is capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps. Up front, the Alcatel 5X has a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, LCD flash, and fixed focus.

The Alcatel 5X packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 31 hours of 4G talk time, and 560 hours of 4G standby. The phone does not support fast charging and is listed to take about 3 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge. Its dimensions are 165x75x9.09mm and the Alcatel 5X weighs about 186 grams. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Alcatel 1V Plus specifications

The slightly toned-down Alcatel 1V Plus also runs on Android 10, but it features a smaller 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch and 2.5D glass protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762D) SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for the camera, the Alcatel 1V Plus has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megaixel second sensor — both with an f/1.8 aperture. Camera features include High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Electronic Image Stabalisation (EIS). Up front, the phone has a 5-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Alcatel 1V Plus packs a 4,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 25 hours of 4G talk time and 424 hours of 4G standby. This model is listed to take about 4 hours and 30 minutes to completely charge. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, USB 2.0, and more. The phone has dimensions of 158.7x74.8x8.85mm and weighs 160 grams. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

