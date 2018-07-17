Alcatel 5V has been announced in select markets, and it sports a notch display with 19: aspect ratio, Face Unlock, dual camera setup powered by AI and Google Lens integration. To recall, the TCL-owned Alcatel launched the Alcatel 1 Android Go smartphone last month. The key features of this smartphone includes a FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a MediaTek MT6739 SoC, 1GB of RAM, 2000mAh battery, and more. Now, the company is back to launching another smartphone, adding to its extensive portfolio.

Alcatel 5V price

The Alcatel 5V has been priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 13,600), and it will be made available sometime later this month. The smartphone will go on sale in select markets, and US will probably be included in the list.

Alcatel 5V design

The smartphone sports a metal body, and a display notch up front. At the bottom of the display, visible chin can be noticed, but there are no hardware buttons. At the back, two camera sensors are vertically stacked, with the flash sitting below them. The fingerprint scanner sits at the rear-centre, and the Alcatel logo is also embossed at the back. The company has listed the Alcatel 5V in Black and Blue colour options. It is also touted to come with Face Unlock, and the company claims that its 106 high-precision facial key points and 30 degree detection radius provides rapid access with a 0.5 second unlock time.

With Google Lens integration into Alcatel 5V's camera interface, users can search for what they see, find these products online, copy and paste text, learn more about landmarks, add events to their calendar, look up movie posters, identify popular plants and animals and more.

Alcatel 5V specifications

The Alcatel 5V runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS, and sports a single Micro-SIM slot. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch (720x1500 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is protected by 2.5D Asahi Dragontrail glass, and has a capacitive screen with five-point multitouch. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core (4 x Cortex-A53 at 2.0GHz, 4 x Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz) processor paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Optics include a 12-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel additional camera with f/2.4 aperture. The lenses are accompanied by a dual-tone flash, and features include fixed focus, AI Scene detection, burst shot, EIS, real-time bokeh, HDR, light trace, night mode, panorama, PDAF, real-time filters, refocus, Selfie Album, slow motion, Social Mode (Instant Collage, Photo Booth, Easy Share), snapshot in video recording, time-lapse, and video story. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel lens with f/2.8 aperture and fixed focus. Features in the selfie cam include EIS, burst shot, and face beautification.

The Alcatel 5V packs a 4000mAh battery that claims to offer 18 hours of talktime (3G), and 620 hours of standby time (3G). The phone will apparently take 2 hours 48 minutes to fully charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi direct, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0, GPS, A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, FM radio, and more. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor. The dimensions of the Alcatel 5V are 153.7x74.55x8.5mm, and the smartphone weighs 158grams.