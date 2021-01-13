Technology News
loading
Alcatel 3L (2021), Alcatel 1S (2021), Alcatel 1L (2021) Phones, Alcatel 1T 7 Wi-Fi Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications

The new Alcatel 3L comes in black and blue colours and will retail for EUR 149 starting March.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 January 2021 12:54 IST
Alcatel 3L (2021) comes in Jewelry Black and Jewelry Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Alcatel 1T 7 Wi-Fi tablet is aggressively priced in the market
  • Alcatel 1L (2021) features a small 6.1-inch HD+ display
  • All three phones have a waterdrop-style notch

Alcatel has launched three smartphones and one tablet at CES 2021. The phone lineup includes the Alcatel 3L (2021), Alcatel 1L (2021), and Alcatel 1S (2021). The new tablet launched alongside is called the Alcatel 1T 7 Wi-Fi. The three phones run on Android, and come with different camera setups and processors. All of them have a rear fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop-style notch display. The Alcatel 1T Wi-Fi tablet comes with an aggressive price tag and will run on the dated Android 10 (Go Edition).

Alcatel 3L (2021) price, specifications

The Alcatel 3L (2021) is priced starting at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,300) and will come in Jewelry Black and Jewelry Blue colour options. The phone will be available in select markets around the world starting March 2021. Detailed specifications of the Alcatel 3L (2021) have not been revealed yet, but the handset features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, a dual curved-edge 2.5D glass design. The phone offers four different viewing modes — Eye Comfort Mode, Reading Mode, Dark Mode, and Sunlight Mode.

There's an octa-core processor on board paired with 4GB of RAM. The Alcatel 3L (2021) has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a dedicated Google Assistant button and Smart Album.

Alcatel 1S (2021) price, specifications

The Alcatel 1S (2021) is priced at EUR 109 (roughly Rs.9,700) and will be available in Elegant Black and Twilight Blue colour options in select markets starting February. Coming to the specifications, the Alcatel 1S features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports split screen mode to enable usage of multiple apps simultaneously.

alcatel 1s Alcatel 1S 2021

Alcatel 1S 2021 supports split screen mode to enable usage of multiple apps simultaneously

Alcatel 1S (2021) is powered by an octa-core processor, and has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Alcatel 1L (2021) price, specifications

The Alcatel 1L (2021) is priced at $135 (roughly Rs. 9,800) and it will be available in Power Grey and Twilight Blue colour options in select markets starting March this year. It runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and features a comparatively small 6.1-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a multi-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB.

 

alcatel 1l Alcatel 1L 2021

Alcatel 1L 2021 runs on Android 11 (Go Edition)

There's a dual camera setup on the Alcatel 1L (2021) with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The Alcatel 1L (2021) packs a 3,000mAh battery.

Alcatel 1T 7 Wi-Fi price, specifications

There's very little information revealed about the Alcatel 1T 7 Wi-Fi tablet. It is priced at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 5,200) for the 16GB model and EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 6,100) for the 32GB storage version. The Alcatel 1T 7 WiFi will be available sometime this month and will come in Mint Green and Obsidian Black colour options. The tablet runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and is a WiFi-only model. It supports personal assistant apps like Assistant Go and Google Go. Alcatel 1T 7 comes with an upgraded Kids Mode, eye protection features, and an updated STEAM+ education content system.

Alcatel 3L (2021)

Alcatel 3L (2021)

Display 6.52-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
OS Android
Resolution 720
Alcatel 1L (2021)

Alcatel 1L (2021)

Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720
For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Alcatel 3L 2021, Alcatel 3L 2021 PRice, Alcatel 3L 2021 Specifications, Alcatel 1S 2021, Alcatel 1S 2021 Price, Alcatel 1S 2021 Specifications, Alcatel 1L 2021, Alcatel 1L 2021 Price, Alcatel 1L 2021 Specifications, Alcatel 1T 7 WiFi, Alcatel 1T 7 WiFi Price, Alcatel 1T 7 WiFi Specifications, CES, CES 2021, Alcatel
