Alcatel 3 (2019), Alcatel 3L, and Alcatel 1S smartphones have been launched just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona. All the new Alcatel models sport FullView Display panels with a notch cutout. There are also up to 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, dual rear camera setup, and an artificial intelligence backed AI Imaging Scene Detection mode. The Alcatel 3 (2019), Alcatel 3L, and Alcatel 1S also have the Google Lens integration as well as AR emojis. Further, Alcatel has provided a Face Key feature that offers facial recognition on all the three new phones.

Alcatel 3 (2019), Alcatel 3L, and Alcatel 1S price

The Alcatel 3 (2019) price has been set at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model comes at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 15,200). The phone comes in Gradient Black Blue and Gradient Blue Purple colour options.

The Alcatel 3L price, on the other hand, starts at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 12,800). The phone comes in Anthracite Black and Metallic Blue colour options.

In contrast, the Alcatel 1S comes as the cheapest option in the new range with a price tag of EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 8,800). The phone comes in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose colour options.

Moreover, the Alcatel 3 (2019), Alcatel 3L, and Alcatel 1S will go on sale in the global markets starting the second quarter of this year.

Alcatel 3 (2019), Alcatel 3L, Alcatel 1S specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Alcatel 3 (2019) runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.9-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super FullView Display panel along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

The Alcatel 3 (2019) has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor (interpolated to 16-megapixel) along with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel fixed focus camera (interpolated to 13-megapixel) at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

To identify up to 21 different scenarios to offer the optimum settings, the Alcatel 3 (2019) comes pre-installed with an AI Imaging Scene Detection. There is also the Google Lens integration. Further, the frontal camera works with a Face Key feature to enable face unlocking. The phone also allows users to create AR emojis.

Alcatel has provided 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Further, connectivity options on the Alcatel 3 (2019) include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 18 hours of talk time or 900 hours of standby time on a single charge.

Specification-wise, the Alcatel 3L is identical to the Alcatel 3 (2019), except the Snapdragon 429 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

Alcatel 3L

Unlike the Alcatel 3 (2019) and Alcatel 3L, the Alcatel 1S runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and has a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView Display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc Spreadtrum SC9863A SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Alcatel 1S has a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (interpolated to 16-megapixel) along with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.8 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel sensor (interpolated to 8-megapixel) along with an f/2.2 lens.

Alcatel 1S

There is a 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). In terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has an array of sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, it packs a 3,060mAh battery that is rated to deliver 24 hours of talk time or 600 hours of standby time on a 4G network.

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.