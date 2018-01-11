Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

CES 2018: Alcatel 1X, Alcatel 3V, Alcatel 5 Smartphones With 18:9 Full View Displays Unveiled

  hindi
11 January 2018
CES 2018: Alcatel 1X, Alcatel 3V, Alcatel 5 Smartphones With 18:9 Full View Displays Unveiled

Highlights

  • Alcatel 1X, Alcatel 3V, and Alcatel 5 come with full view displays
  • Alcatel 1X comes with face unlocking feature
  • Alcatel 3V sports a dual rear camera setup

After an initial teaser, TCL Communication has arrived at CES 2018 with its three new Alcatel smartphones models - Alcatel 1X, Alcatel 3V, and Alcatel 5. All the new Alcatel smartphone models feature TCL-made full view displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio and are specifically designed for mid and entry-level price points. Further, the new handsets also sport rear-facing fingerprint sensors.

Among the new models, the Alcatel 1X is touted to be the “best in affordability”. The smartphone yet comes with a unibody design that is claimed to be made of some “premium” materials. Also, there are features such as face unlocking alongside a standard 18:9 full view display panel and a fingerprint sensor on the back to match the ongoing market trends.

alcatel 1x Alcatel 1X Alcatel

Alcatel 1X

The Alcatel 3V, on the other hand, is packed with a high-resolution, full view display. It also sports a dual camera setup on the rear side. The smartphone has a glossy back panel.

alcatel 3v Alcatel 3V Alcatel

Alcatel 3V

In the new range, the Alcatel 5 is the is the most premium offering. The smartphone comes with a large battery pack to deliver a full day usage. It also has a taller bezel on the top than what is available on the bottom to offer dual selfie cameras along with an LED flash. Further, the back of the smartphone has a textured panel that highlights a fingerprint sensor and a primary camera sensor.

alcatel 5 Alcatel 5 Alcatel

Alcatel 5

“By modernising our smartphone designs and being one of the first global manufacturers to offer 18:9 full view displays across the majority of our lineup, we're able to refocus our efforts at democratising flagship style features and making these experiences accessible to almost any consumer worldwide,” said Christian Gatti, Global President Alcatel Business Division and Executive Vice President TCL Communication, in a press statement.

TCL hasn't revealed any revealed any specifications of the three new smartphones under its Alcatel 1, Alcatel 3, and Alcatel 5 series. However, AndroidPolice reports that the new models will come with Qualcomm and MediaTek processors. Key specifications, as well as the prices and availability of the new smartphones, are expected to be announced next month, likely at MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

For the biggest CES 2018 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Alcatel, Alcatel 1X, Alcatel 3V, Alcatel 5, Android, CES, CES 2018, Mobiles, TCL
CES 2018: Alcatel 1X, Alcatel 3V, Alcatel 5 Smartphones With 18:9 Full View Displays Unveiled
 
 

