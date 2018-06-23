Alcatel 1 Android Go Smartphone Spotted With 1GB RAM, 18:9 Display

Alcatel 1 is set to be the latest budget smartphone in the company's lineup. When Alcatel 1X debuted at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, it was one of the first Android Go smartphones. The smartphone, which was announced at CES 2018 alongside the new Alcatel 3V and Alcatel 5, features Android Oreo (Go edition) alongside a suite of pre-installed Google apps that are designed to deliver an optimised user experience despite using budget hardware. Similarly, the Alcatel 1 is said to be arriving with identical features for the most part.

The new Alcatel 1 recently popped up in Russia, but we do not have too many details regarding the price and availability of the smartphone. As per the Russian site Helpix, the Alcatel 1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), which is very good considering the lowly specifications at play. The Alcatel 1 sports a 5-inch (480x960 pixels) 18:9 touchscreen, a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera (neither with autofocus), and a 2000mAh battery. On the bright side, the Alcatel 1 offers LTE support and dual-SIM functionality.

Alcatel 1 will be powered by the MediaTek MT6739 SoC, which has a 1.3 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU. Other specifications include, users also get just 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage, which you should find barely workable with the special Go apps suite that takes up less space than you'd expect. The phone has LTE connectivity, although only up to Cat.4 (150Mbps down, 50Mbps up), GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual-SIM functionality. Its dimensions are 137.6x65.7x9.8mm and it weighs 134g. The Alcatel 1 will be available in Black, Blue, and Gold.

Notably, Alcatel has not announced any official details of the smartphone yet. It is apparently free, by announcing how much its newest Android Go smartphone costs, but if you're thinking of getting one when it goes on sale in your country, then you might want to know it will be available.