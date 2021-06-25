Alcatel 1 (2021) and Alcatel 1L Pro have been launched as the latest budget-friendly offerings from Alcatel brand licensee TCL. Both phones run Android 11 (Go edition) and are powered by quad core SoCs. Alcatel 1 (2021) and Alcatel 1L Pro are offered in two colour options each. Alcatel 1 (2021) features a single rear camera while Alcatel 1L Pro packs dual-rear cameras. Alcatel 1L Pro has a notch for the selfie camera while Alcatel 1 (2021) has a forehead bezel.

Alcatel 1 (2021), Alcatel 1L Pro price, availability

Alcatel 1 (2021) is priced at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 5,300) and is offered in AI Aqua or Volcano Black colours. It will be available in Europe and Latin America starting August this year.

Alcatel 1L Pro is priced at $127 (roughly Rs. 9,500) and is offered in Power Grey or Twilight Blue colours. The phone will go on sale starting September this year in Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

As of now, there is no information on availability in other regions, including India.

Alcatel 1 (2021) specifications

Alcatel 1 (2021) runs Android 11 (Go edition). It features a 5-inch FWVGA+ (480x960 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 78 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Asahi glass. Under the hood, the phone comes with the quad core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, paired with IMG GE8100 GPU, 1GB RAM with 5GB and 16GB storage options. It also supports storage expansion via microSD card (up to 32GB).

For optics, there is a single 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens on the back. At the front, you get a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.8 aperture. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors on board Alcatel 1 (2021) include accelerometer and proximity sensor. The phone is backed by a 2,000mAh battery that can deliver up to 8 hours of talktime with 4G. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 137.6x65.7x9.8mm and weighs 134 grams.

Alcatel 1L Pro specifications

Alcatel 1L Pro runs Android 11 (Go edition). It features a 6.1-inch HD+ display that has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

For photos and videos, Alcatel 1L Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sesnor. At the front, there is a single selfie shooter housed in a notch. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of Alcatel 1L Pro.