Apple announced the AirPower charging mat at its iPhone event last year - a flat Qi-standard wireless charger that allows you to charge multiple Apple devices at once, and even has seamless iOS integration for on-device communication. However, recent reports point at several issues that engineers are facing with the development of the product. Apple pegged a vague launch date of 2018, but hasn't mentioned the mat ever since, neither did it make any announcement at last week's iPhone event. While most of us were starting to give up hope on the AirPower ever releasing, Apple has now rekindled faith that the product is in the works, and is in the offing.

A developer named Gavin Stephens shared an image of the 'Getting Started' guide inside the iPhone XS. The guide has a page dedicated to charging, and it reads, "Place iPhone with screen facing up on AirPower or a Qi-certified wireless charger." If Apple thinks it's worth mentioning in its guide, then the Cupertino giant appears to be looking to launch the product in the near future.

Furthermore, 9to5Mac dug into iOS 12.1 code, and found that the "component of iOS responsible for managing the charging interface that appears when using AirPower has been updated." This also indicates that the product's development continues, and Apple hasn't given up on it yet.

Recent reports suggest that Apple may have to go back to the drawing board to recreate the AirPower design as the multiple coil design has been giving various overheating and interference issues. Whether Apple overcame these issues or has changed the design altogether, remains to be seen.

Apple is hosting an October event where it is largely expected to launch the new iPad Pro models, and we may see some news about the AirPower as well.