Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

After Decline, Global Device Shipments to Grow in 2018: Gartner

 
, 05 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
After Decline, Global Device Shipments to Grow in 2018: Gartner

After suffering a decline of three percent in 2017, global shipments of devices including PCs, tablets and mobile phones are forecast to return to growth (at over 1.3 percent) in 2018, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.

While the performance of shipments of devices fluctuates Year-over-Year (YoY), end-user device spending continues to rise and is forecast to increase seven percent in 2018.

"Driven by better specifications despite increasing costs, average selling points (ASPs) for devices rose by 9.1 percent in 2017 and this trend will continue through this year, where we expect prices will increase by 5.6 percent," Ranjit Atwal, Research Director at Gartner, said in a statement.

Despite PC prices increasing 4.6 percent in 2018, driven by business buying, the PC market unit demand is stabilising, Gartner said.

The traditional PC market will decline 3.9 percent in units in 2018 and is expected to decline a further 3.6 percent during 2019.

Gartner predicted that mobile phone lifetimes will increase from 2017 through 2020.

"Premium phone lifetimes are expected to increase the most in the near-term, as users look to hold onto these devices due to a lack of new technology impact, thus, prohibiting upgrades," said Anshul Gupta, Research Director at Gartner.

Future AI capabilities, including natural-language processing and machine perception (reading all sensors), will allow smartphones to learn, plan and solve problems for users.

"This is not just about making the smartphone smarter, but augmenting users by reducing their cognitive load and enabling a 'Digital Me' that sits on the device," Gupta added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gartner, Smartphones, Phones, Mobiles, Tablets, PC, Laptops
Google Working on Mid-Range Pixel Smartphone Series With Android Go: Report
After Decline, Global Device Shipments to Grow in 2018: Gartner
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 102GB Data at Rs. 251 to Watch IPL 2018
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro With Free Mi Earphones, and Other Xiaomi Sale Deals
  3. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus Launch Expected on April 19
  4. Airtel Revives Rs. 649 Plan, Offers 65 Percent More Data, Unlimited Calls
  5. Can Nokia 6 (2018) Win Against Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G5S Plus?
  6. Oppo F7 Review
  7. Moto G6 Play to Feature 4000mAh Battery With TurboPower Support: Report
  8. Nokia 6 (2018) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Vivo V7 vs Oppo F5
  9. Facebook's Major Focus Polls in India, Pakistan, and US: CEO Zuckerberg
  10. Nokia 7 Plus vs Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7 vs Moto X4
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.