Aarogya Setu Crosses 3 Crore Installs on Jio Phone Models

The government rolled out Aarogya Setu app on Jio Phone models in May.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 9 June 2020 11:54 IST
Aarogya Setu app was launched in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19

Highlights
  • Aarogya Setu app was initially available for Android and iOS users
  • Government recently rolled out the app for KaiOS platform
  • Aarogya Setu has been questioned over its data handling

Aarogya Setu version that was launched for Jio Phone models last month has been downloaded by 3 crore users, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) announced via a tweet on Monday. The app has also been downloaded over 10 crore times, Google Play Store listing reveals. Aarogya Setu was initially launched for both Android and iOS devices and it recently was rolled out to KaiOS platform for a wider reach. Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 run on KaiOS.

The government in early April unveiled the Aarogya Setu app in India in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. This COVID-19 tracking app uses Bluetooth and location to trace your interaction with people are already COVID+ positive or may test positive in the near future. The app since its launch has been promoted by several government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aarogya Setu had crossed 50 lakh installs within three days of its launch.

Aarogya Setu reaches Jio phones in India

However, at the time of its launch, the app was initially available to India's roughly 50 crore smartphone users but not to around 40 crore users of the more basic feature phones. A month after its launch, the app reached Jio phones.

With the wider reach of the Aarogya Setu app, the government hopes to track the spread of coronavirus in India. But the growth of the app can also be attributed to stringent rules imposed by the government over its download. In early May, the government had made the use of Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all public and private sector employees while announcing another extension of the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The rules were relaxed almost two weeks later where it was stated that "district authorities may advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application" on their phones.

Recently, the app was also made compulsory for airline passengers along with other precautionary measures while travelling. Aarogya Setu app has also been called out for its privacy concerns.

Aarogya Setu app is yet to reach more feature phones.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Aarogya Setu, Jio phones, Jio, Reliance, MeitY, COVID 19, coronavirus
