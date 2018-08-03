NDTV Gadgets360.com

UIDAI Toll-Free Number Appears in Users' Contacts Across India, Causing Twitter Uproar

, 03 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
UIDAI Toll-Free Number Appears in Users' Contacts Across India, Causing Twitter Uproar

Highlights

  • UIDAI's toll-free number is appearing in phonebooks across the country
  • UIDAI has yet to issue a statement regarding the move
  • The Aadhaar authority hadn't announced the move

Thousands of smartphone users in India woke up puzzled on Friday with a Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) toll-free helpline number saved in their phonebooks by default.

UIDAI, which is yet to issue an official statement on this, has replaced the earlier helpline number - 1800-300-1947 - with the new number - 1947, which got into people's phonebooks without their consent.

"This is no joke as it is on my phone too. I didn't save this number. Check your phone asap, feeling worried," a user tweeted with a screenshot.

A French security expert, who goes by the Mr. Robot-inspired pseudonym Elliot Alderson, asked UIDAI on Twitter: "Many people, with different providers, with and without an #Aadhaar card, with and without the mAadhaar app installed, noticed that your phone number is predefined in their contact list by default without their knowledge. Can you explain why?"

Twitter was abuzz again with the new development after a huge uproar due to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman R.S. Sharma's open Aadhaar challenge to critics and hackers.

Sharma made a tweetstorm by sharing his 12-digit Aadhaar number on July 28.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UIDAI, Aadhaar
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Pre-Order Page Goes Live Ahead of Launch, Shows Design and Features
Netflix's Ghoul Gets New Wordless Trailer
UIDAI Toll-Free Number Appears in Users' Contacts Across India, Causing Twitter Uproar
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Moto Z3 With 5G Moto Mod, Dated Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch May Not Be Too Far Away, Teaser Hints
  3. Baahubali Prequel Series Announced by Netflix
  4. BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X With 18:9 Displays, Big Batteries Now in India
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Series Go on Sale in India Today
  6. iPhone 2018 Dummy Leak Tips Design Differences Between the 3 Variants
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale Starts August 9 With Discounts on Mobiles and More
  8. Honor Play First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Release Date, Launch Offers Spotted
  10. WhatsApp Status to Will Serve Ads From 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.