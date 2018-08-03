NDTV Gadgets360.com

Aadhaar Authority UIDAI Responds to Toll-Free Number Controversy

, 03 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Aadhaar Authority UIDAI Responds to Toll-Free Number Controversy

Highlights

  • UIDAI is now in the centre of a toll-free number controversy
  • The authority says it has no hand in the toll-free number's placement
  • It speculates a third-party with "vested interest" may be involved

In the wake of a fresh controversy around the placement of its toll-free number in users' phone books across India, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has refuted media reports on Twitter, and said it is not responsible for this placement. Instead, UIDAI has offered speculation that a third-party with a "vested interest" is allegedly trying to sow "unwarranted confusion in the public." It has not named this third-party, but specified that it has not asked any manufacturer or service provider to place the number in users' phone books.

UIDAI adds that 18003001947 is no longer a valid toll free number, and that it was changed to 1947 two years ago. The authority in tweets mentioned that media reports claim the toll free number is on Android smartphones, however, we have spotted the inclusion of 1-800-300-1947 on both Android and iPhone handsets. Notably, we have not been able to spot the inclusion of the new toll-free number - 1947.

Here are UIDAI's statements regarding the toll-free number controversy, compiled together: "In the wake of some media reports on default inclusion of UIDAI's outdated & invalid Toll free no. 1800-300-1947 in contact list of Android phones. [..] It is clarified that, UIDAI has not asked or communicated to any manufacturer or service provider for providing any such facility whatsoever. [..] It is emphasised that the said 18003001947 is not a valid UIDAI Toll free number and some vested interest are trying to create unwarranted confusion in the public. [..] Our valid Toll free number is 1947 which is functional) for more than the last two years. [..]UIDAI has reiterated that it has not asked or advised anyone including any telecom service providers or mobile manufacturers or Android to include 18003001947 or 1947 in the default list of public service numbers."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UIDAI, Aadhaar, Unique Identification Authority of India
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Cisco to Buy Cyber-Security Company Duo for $2.35 Billion
Honey, I Shrunk $1 Trillion Apple's Profit Margins
Aadhaar Authority UIDAI Responds to Toll-Free Number Controversy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Moto Z3 With 5G Moto Mod, Dated Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  2. Amazon Freedom Sale Starts August 9 With Discounts on Mobiles and More
  3. Baahubali Prequel Series Announced by Netflix
  4. BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X With 18:9 Displays, Big Batteries Now in India
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Series Go on Sale in India Today
  6. Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch May Not Be Too Far Away, Teaser Hints
  7. Honor Play First Impressions
  8. iPhone 2018 Dummy Leak Tips Design Differences Between the 3 Variants
  9. WhatsApp Status to Will Serve Ads From 2019
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.