6.1-Inch LCD iPhone Production Reportedly Delayed, May Go on Sale in October

, 25 July 2018
Highlights

  • 6.1-inch LCD variant is reportedly facing production issues
  • This may cause a delay in shipments to October
  • The other two premium variants are on track for September sale

This year, Apple is looking to launch three new iPhones, with one being an LCD variant, while the other two premium models will sport OLED display panels. The 6.1-inch LCD variant is expected to come in a slew of colour options, just like the iPhone 5c, and now a fresh report suggests that the smartphone will not be shipped in September, and may see a delay.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty predicts that the LCD variant will go on sale in October, as a month's delay is expected due to production issues with the innovative backlighting system. This system is key to the bezel-less design that the iPhone variants will sport this year. "We currently see no delay in the ramp of Apple's upcoming flagship 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch OLED iPhones. However suspected issues with LED backlight leakage have caused a 1 month delay in mass production of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, although this is down from a 6-week delay baked into the original production forecast, according to suppliers," Huberty states in her investor note (obtained by 9to5Mac).

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported of production issues for the LCD variant last month, but he said that if those issues were resolved, then Apple would still be able to sell the three variants from September. To recall, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus went on sale in September, but the iPhone X went on sale from November last year.

A recent report suggests that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone variant will come in six colour options - White, Black, Flash Yellow, Bright Orange, Electric Blue, and Taupe or Gold. However, Kuo predicts five - Grey, White, Blue, Orange, and Red - as options. Kuo expects Red to be a colour option, but the other report claims that Gold and Yellow variants will be added to the mix, but not Red.

Kuo has also predicted that the upcoming handset with a fullscreen design will retail for $600-700 (roughly Rs. 41,200-48,100). The LCD variant will have the notch display, but won't come with key features like 3D Touch and will sport a single rear camera as well.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
Samsung Galaxy R, Galaxy P Series in the Pipeline, In-House Mobile GPU in Development: Reports
