While Apple is all set to unveil the iPhone X successor at its September 12 event, it has now been reported that the launch of the cheapest most model in the new lineup that is so far rumoured to come with a 6.1-inch LCD panel has been delayed. The latest report has come from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been reliably predicting Apple's unannounced developments in advance. Kuo also claimed that there will be new iPad Pro models with Face ID support and a USB Type-C port. The company notably has so far managed to offer its proprietary Lightning port across all its iPhone and iPad models. The forthcoming event is also likely to be the place where Apple Watch Series 4 will be unveiled. The new model could include electrocardiography (ECG/ EKG) functionality.

Kuo in a research note, courtesy MacRumors, says that the iPad Pro (2018) models will come with a USB Type-C port instead of a Lightning connector. It is also said that there will be a new unibody design 18W power adapter. Notably, the 2018 iPhone models were initially reported to come with an 18W power adapter. The analyst, however, believes that the new iPhone versions will remain bundled with a 5W power adapter.

Coming towards the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, Kuo says that its launch has been postponed to late September to early October due to "quality issues with the assembly and display". This echoes what Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported recently. Gurman said, citing one of the people familiar with the development, that the affordable iPhone in the new family is considered to be called the iPhone Xs.

Kuo also specified in his note that the Apple Watch Series 4 will come with ECG/ EKG functionality. The analyst says that Apple has chosen Osram as the ECG supplier. All models in the new Apple Watch lineup are also said to come with ceramic backs. This is unlike the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 3 that has a composite glass back panel instead of the premium ceramic panel.

On the new MacBook part, Kuo predicts that the new lower-priced MacBook will come with a Touch ID fingerprint authentication, but won't include a full-fledged Touch Bar that is available on the MacBook Pro models. It is also expected the affordable MacBook model that is likely to be the successor to the MacBook Air lineup could replace the existing 12-inch MacBook. Apple has reportedly chosen Everwin Precision as the primary supply partner for the new MacBook. Kuo has also speculated that the long-awaited AirPower charging mat and the new AirPods will debut by the end of the year. Apple could unveil an optional wireless charging case for the AirPods to make them compatible with the AirPower charging mat.

Since Apple hasn't confirmed any of the developments noted by Kuo, we should take the predictions with a pinch of salt. Having said that, it is worth waiting for the September 12 event where the new iPhone family alongside the fresh Apple Watch offering as well as the new iPad Pro are expected to be unveiled.

New iPhones may well be amazing but will Apple follow a new strategy in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.