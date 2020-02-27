Technology News
5G iPhone Models to Boost Apple Growth in FY 2021: Morgan Stanley Report

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models in 2020 and one of them is likely to support 5G networks.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 27 February 2020 10:40 IST
5G iPhone Models to Boost Apple Growth in FY 2021: Morgan Stanley Report

Apple is working with channel partners to expand the distribution of iPhone trade-in programmes

Highlights
  • Introduction of 5G phones will serve as a catalyst for Apple's growth
  • Apple is expected to come with four iPhone models in 2020
  • One of them is expected to come with 5G support

The introduction of 5G iPhone model later this year would serve as a catalyst that can accelerate Apple growth in the financial year 2021, a Morgan Stanley report said on Wednesday. Apple is working with channel partners to expand the distribution of iPhone trade-in and financing programmes, which will be an important factor driving upgrades when more expensive 5G devices are introduced, according to the report titled "What's the Signal Strength of US 5G Spend in 2020?"

"5G also has the potential to benefit more than just the iPhone, as higher network speeds/capacity coupled with lower latency reap benefits for the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the App Store, especially if Augmented Reality becomes a growing app category with 5G," the report emphasised.

Apple is expected to come with four iPhone models in 2020 and one of them will at least come with 5G support.

Apple iPhone or S/TMUS deal (the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint), if completed, could create enough competitive threats to potentially spur investment in late 2020 vs. 2021.

"While we have noted that delays in mid-band spectrum auctions are likely to push meaningful edge 5G equipment investment into 2021, the 5G iPhone release and S/TMUS approval have a potential to accelerate this," the report noted.

The top four North American service providers are all likely to have "nationwide" 5G coverage by the end of 2020.

One of the most incremental revenue opportunities for wireless carriers in 5G is fixed wireless (potential to be a $18 billion opportunity).

"However, as seen with early Verizon trials, attempts to provide fixed wireless service with high-band, millimeter wave spectrum have been challenging. Mid-band spectrum, with better propagation, remains key to capitalising on this opportunity outside of dense urban areas," the report said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 5G, Apple, Morgan Stanley
