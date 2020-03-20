Technology News
5G iPhone Models Reportedly on Schedule Despite Coronavirus Disruptions

Apple had opened all its stores in China last week and is getting its supply chain and production back on track.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 March 2020 18:52 IST
5G iPhone Models Reportedly on Schedule Despite Coronavirus Disruptions

Tim Cook says the slowdown is a temporary condition

Highlights
  • 5G iPhone models are reportedly on track
  • Deliveries for iPad Pro models to start from next week
  • Smart Keyboard accessory will be delayed till May

Apple's next premium iPhone models, which are expected to come with 5G support, are said to be “on schedule to launch in the fall,” despite the delays in production caused by coronavirus. As reported by Bloomberg, the 5G-enabled flagship iPhone models seem to be on track as mass production is said to commence in May. This does not guarantee no delays but as of now, things seem to be on track for Apple's supply chain with the situation in China slowly getting under control.

The new report, which cites people close to the matter, states that even though Apple's supply chain has not fully recovered yet, the next flagship iPhone models with 5G capabilities are “still on schedule to launch in the fall, although that's partly because mass production isn't due to begin until May. Last month, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook shared that the company had opened 80 percent of its stores in China and said that the slowdown is a “temporary condition, not a long-term kind of thing.” Last week, it was reported that Apple had reopened all its 42 retail stores in mainland China which again, suggests that production for the upcoming iPhone might get back on track.

Regarding the recently unveiled iPad Pro models and new Mac machines, the Bloomberg report points out that production of those devices most likely started in early January which was before the lockdown, and so the deliveries will start from next week. However, the Smart Keyboard for the iPad Pro which was also announced alongside the new products will go on sale in May, which is a delay of more than a month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vineet Washington
5G iPhone Models Reportedly on Schedule Despite Coronavirus Disruptions
