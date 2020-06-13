Xiaomi has launched a 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition. The new model comes with the ability to charge up to three devices at once, along with 18W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. Xiaomi has also provided a low-current mode that works specifically for charging devices that require low power, such as smart wristbands and Bluetooth wireless earbuds. The 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition includes USB Type-C 24W Max high-power input support that brings a fast charging experience.

30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition price, availability details

The 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge price has been set at CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,800). The power bank is initially available for pre-bookings in China through JD.com and Xiaomi's Mi.com, with its availability scheduled for June 18. Details about the global launch of the 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition are yet to be revealed.

30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition specifications, features

Xiaomi has designed the 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition with the ability to charge phones for over 10 times. The company claims that the new power bank can charge a Mi 10 or Redmi K30 Pro 4.5 times, while an iPhone SE (2020) can be charged for 10.5 times. All this is significantly more than what you'll get on a previous generation Mi Power Bank. Further, the new model has 18W fast charging support via its USB Type-C port. This allows users to charge an iPhone 11 in just 1.45 hours, 54 percent faster charging time than what one can get from the traditional 5W travel charger.

The 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 comes with two USB Type-A ports alongside the USB Type-C port to let you charge three devices simultaneously. The available USB Type-C port can also be used to charge the power bank itself.

Xiaomi claims that when using its 30W proprietary fast charger along with a USB Type-C cable, the Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition can be charged fully in 7.5 hours. The company calls the fast charging experience USB-C 24W Max high-power input support.

For accessories such as smart bands and earbuds, the 30000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 Quick Charge Edition has a dedicated low-current mode that can be activated by pressing the power button twice. You'll also get a proprietary circuit chip that is claimed to ensure safety of devices connected to the power bank.

The new Mi Power Bank comes with a polycarbonate-ABS (PC-ABS) chassis that has a scratch-resistant, non-slip finish. It measures 160.5x96.5x44mm and weighs 657.9 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.