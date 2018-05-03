Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

300 Million Notch Display Smartphones to Be Sold in 2018: Counterpoint

 
, 03 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
300 Million Notch Display Smartphones to Be Sold in 2018: Counterpoint

Highlights

  • 19 percent of the total devices to be sold in 2018 to have "notch"
  • Android smartphones will contribute to 55 percent of such devices
  • Apple will lead the segment by capturing 45 percent of devices

Around 300 million smartphones - which equates to 19 percent of the total devices to be sold in 2018 globally - will have a "notch display", a new report said on Thursday.

Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi smartphones with "notch displays" (a little black cut-out on top of the smartphone screen) are likely to exceed 100 million units in sales in 2018, said market research firm Counterpoint.

"Android smartphones will contribute to 55 percent of such devices and most of the tier-one Android Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will embrace 'notch displays' in their flagships first," Counterpoint added.

The adoption of "notch displays" in sub-$200 (roughly Rs. 13,300) price segments from tier-one brands will depend on competitive pressure and consumer feedback.

Cupertino-headquartered Apple will lead the segment by capturing 45 percent of devices with "notch displays".

Apple is also expected to adopt "notch display" in its next series of iPhones.

Android creator Andy Rubin's Essential Phone was first to embrace the "notch display".

iPhone X users decided to embrace the notch and the trend has recently shifted to Android camp with tier-one brands launching their flagships with notch displays.

Smartphones such as Asus Zenfone 5 was launched during Mobile World Congress (MWC), followed by Oppo F7, Vivo V9, Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are some devices that feature notch screen design.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles, Android, Apple, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Notch Display
Lenovo K8 Note Starts Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update
Asus ZenFone Live L1 Android Go Smartphone With 18:9 Display Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
300 Million Notch Display Smartphones to Be Sold in 2018: Counterpoint
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
JBL GO Speaker
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Full Specifications Listed on HDFC Offers Page Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus 6 Compared With iPhone X in Live Leaked Photos
  3. Redmi S2 Launch May Just Have Been Teased by Xiaomi
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hike Bodes Well for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  5. BSNL Rs. 349 Pack With 1GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls to Take on Jio
  6. Nokia X Leaked in Video, Shows Complete Design
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Pre-Orders to Start Today in India via Flipkart
  8. OnePlus 6 India Price Leak Suggests Upwards Trend Will Continue in 2018
  9. Xiaomi Launches Mi Music, Mi Video Apps With Streaming Services in India
  10. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Gets Face Unlock, Battery Improvements, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.