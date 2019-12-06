Apple is said to be planning a major change in the top-end 2021 iPhone model. If predictions made by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo are to be believed the Cupertino, California-based company is planning to kill the Lightning port in the highest-end 2021 iPhone model. By ditching the Lightning port, Apple will make the iPhone completely free of ports as it is only port present in the iPhone models right now after the company stopped including the 3.5mm audio jack after iPhone 6S.

According to a report by MacRumours, which cites Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple wants to provide a complete wireless experience. It is quite possible that while only the top-end 2021 iPhone will be port-less, the company will go completely port-less in all iPhone models starting 2022. The top-end 2021 iPhone will help the company test the waters before going all-in. Same as the company did with Face ID and iPhone X.

“Among new 2H21 iPhone models, we expect that the highest-end model would cancel the [Lightning] port and provide the completely wireless experience,” Kuo reportedly wrote in a research note for TF International Securities.

Kuo also claims that Apple will bring an iPhone SE 2 Plus in the first half of 2021. This iPhone model will not include Face ID support and instead pack Touch ID in the power button. The lack of Face ID will also mean there will a smaller notch in the phone.

“Apple will launch the iPhone SE2 Plus in 1H21. We predict that the display size will be 5.5 or 6.1-inch. This model will adopt a full-screen design. The notch area will be smaller because of no Face ID support. The Touch ID will be integrated with the power button, which is located on the side,” Kuo noted in the research note obtained by MacRumours.