2020 iPhone Models to Sport 120Hz Refresh Rate Displays: Report

Apple is reportedly looking to bring 120Hz display panels on next year's iPhone series. The 120Hz refresh rate display panel will provide an improved display experience, and 2020 iPhone models will also have OLED panels alongside to bring the best displays in the market. Currently, Apple's ProMotion iPad Pro devices support 120Hz display although they sport an LCD panel. This will be the first time Apple brings 120Hz refresh rate displays to its iPhone lineup. Currently, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is one of the few smartphones to support a 120Hz display refresh rate.

DigiTimes reports that Apple is looking to bring 120Hz refresh rate to its 2020 iPhone lineup. While the 120Hz screen refresh rate will help smoothen the display experience, the ProMotion display tech used in the iPad Pro models are also claimed to have better responsiveness i.e., the display's ability to understand touch and gestures and translate them into on-screen motion. The 120Hz refresh rate will enable a smoother touchscreen experience, with scrolling and swiping feeling a lot more fluid.

All iPhone models till date have had 60Hz display refresh rate, so doubling up this number will prove to be significant. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro launched in 2017 were the first Apple products to get 120Hz refresh rate.

Currently, many phones including the Pixel 4 and the OnePlus 7T offer 90Hz refresh rate. The report cites industry observers to state that refresh rates of smartphone panels used in the 5G era are likely to be upgraded to 90Hz or even 120Hz from the current 60Hz as displays with higher refresh rates will greatly enhance user experience.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in one of his research notes that 2020 iPhone models will feature a major design change. The next-generation iPhones will include a metal frame while still using glass on the front as well as on the back. The metal frame surface will resemble the design on the iPhone 4. The 2020 iPhones are expected to have 5G support on board.