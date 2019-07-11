Technology News
2020 iPhone Model to Feature Smaller Notch, Apple Going Notchless in 2021: Reports

Apple is rumoured to be bringing four iPhone models in 2020, with one model targeted to China.

Updated: 11 July 2019 14:03 IST
2020 iPhone Model to Feature Smaller Notch, Apple Going Notchless in 2021: Reports

Apple could ditch Face ID in 2021, in favour of in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • China-specific iPhone is rumoured to feature Touch ID
  • Apple display suppliers are reportedly working on full screen displays
  • 2020 iPhone models are also said to be coming with 5G support

Apple is planning to reduce the size of display notch in at least one of the 2020 iPhone models, famed Apple-tracking analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims. This development will increase the screen-to-body ratio of the phone; however, it is unclear if this would be the case with just one model or all iPhone models. Separately, an investor note shared by Credit Suisse in China says Apple is working with its screen suppliers to develop full screen displays without notches on top.

According to a report by Chinese publication MyDrivers, the Credit Suisse investor note corroborates Kuo's claims and adds that by next year, the Cupertino, California-based company will also have at least one new iPhone without notch.

As per reports, Apple is preparing at least three iPhone models for 2020. These models will have display sizes of 6.7-inches, 5.4-inches, and 6.1-inches. There have also been rumours of a China-specific model with Touch ID support. It is possible that Kuo is talking about this China-specific model, which will ditch TrueDepth sensor needed for Face ID, thereby significantly reducing the size of notch required for the FaceTime camera.

Earlier, CNBC had also reported a similar iPhone lineup, citing a JP Morgan note. The note had mentioned the presence of 5G modem as well as OLED screens in the 2020 iPhone models.

“Our expectations include all three Sep-2020 iPhones (5.4″/6.1″/6.7″ screen sizes) will adopt OLED displays and 5G baseband modems (with support for mmWave frequencies), and at least two of the three models adopting world facing 3D Sensing (Time of Flight) driving industry leading AR/VR capabilities which can be leveraged by custom built applications (including games),” wrote JP Morgan in its note.

Coming back to the Credit Suisse investor note, it also claims that by 2021, the new iPhone models will use in-display fingerprint sensor and skip Face ID to provide the true full screen experience.

Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
