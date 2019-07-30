Apple's new iPhone models are expected to launch in September this year, but the rumour mills are already churning out some big predictions for the 2020 iPhone models. Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhone 11 models this year. As for next year, the Cupertino-based company is likely to launch its 2020 iPhone lineup with some rather interesting set of features. Next year's iPhone models are also expected to support 5G networks.

Earlier in July, a report had speculated that Apple will introduce a time-of-flight VCSEL camera system on the rear that's similar to the company's existing TrueDepth camera present on existing flagship iPhone models. Now, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that Apple will bring time-of-flight sensors to its 2020 iPhone lineup.

In his latest research note, shared by 9to5Mac, Kuo claims that at least two of the new 2020 iPhone models will include time-of-flight sensors at the rear. These will enable the upcoming iPhone models to capture better photographs apart from enhancing the existing AR capabilities. Kuo's latest note nearly confirms the previous report that cites sources in the supply chain.

Kuo further added that next year's iPhone models will continue with Apple's Face ID technology. Last year, the analyst had predicted that Apple will introduce its 3D sensing technology to the iPad lineup in 2020.

Current iPhone flagship models, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and the iPhone X use a multi-camera system to sense depth. By adding a ToF VCSEL 3D sensor, Apple could take things to the next level, improving photography and enabling the next generation of AR-based apps.

Kuo had released a new research note last weekend that claimed that Apple will bring 5G support to all its 2020 iPhone models. He also clarified in his research note that Apple's iPhone models in 2020 will support both major 5G bands; mmWave and sub-6GHz. Kuo claimed that the move will let Apple compete with low-cost Android smartphones with 5G support.