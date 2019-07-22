Technology News
2020 iPhone Models May Bear 120Hz Displays, in Discussion With LG and Samsung: Report

Apple is considering using 60Hz/ 120Hz switchable displays, Ice Universe claims.

By | Updated: 22 July 2019 17:51 IST
2020 iPhone Models May Bear 120Hz Displays, in Discussion With LG and Samsung: Report

To make its devices more gaming-centric, Apple may add quick and ultra-smooth displays to its 2020 lineup of iPhone handsets, for which the company is said to currently be in discussion with Samsung and LG.

Both LG and Samsung are known to be the two biggest suppliers of smartphone AMOLED displays in the world.

"Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/ 120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG," a reliable tipster, Ice Universe, tweeted on Sunday.

By "switchable 60Hz/120Hz", it is presumed that next year's iPhone models would be able to switch to a 60Hz refresh rate. The move would help preserve battery life in regular, non-gaming use cases.

If true, this would not be the first time that the iPhone-maker would be releasing mobile devices with 120Hz displays.

Lacking the OLED screen technology and supporting the LED Retina ProMotion displays, all of Apple's 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPads released since 2017 boasted ultra-fast refresh rates.

The OLED screens come with several benefits such as individually-lit pixels, perfect blacks and low power consumption.

More details about the screen technology Apple plans on using for its 2020 iPhone models remain undisclosed as of now.

Written with inputs from IANS

