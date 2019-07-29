Technology News
All 2020 iPhone Models Will Support 5G Networks: Ming-Chi Kuo

Previously, Apple was expected to add 5G support to only two of the three 2020 iPhone models.

By | Updated: 29 July 2019 11:51 IST
All 2020 iPhone Models Will Support 5G Networks: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Apple is expected to bring 5G support in all its new iPhone models next year

  • All three 2020 iPhone models are likely to support 5G networks
  • Apple could be looking to compete with low-cost 5G Android phones
  • Two new iPad models may launch later this year

While some smartphone manufacturers will launch their 5G-enabled phones this year itself, Apple will wait until 2020 to introduce its lineup of iPhone models with 5G support. Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier predicted that Apple will introduce 5G support in two of its three new iPhone models next year. In his latest note to investors, Kuo has changed his prediction. He now claims all three new iPhone models in 2020 will support 5G. Separately, a regulatory listing has tipped that Apple may be planning to launch two new iPad models this year.

Kuo believes that Apple will be able to compete with low-cost Android smartphones featuring 5G support by offering 5G in all its 2020 iPhone models. Apple has also acquired the majority of Intel's modem business in a deal that's being valued at $1 billion. Kuo says Apple now has more resources for developing its 5G-enabled iPhone models.

In his research note, Kuo claims that Android smartphones with 5G support will become more affordable in 2020, with prices coming down to the $249-349 price bracket. He also claims that consumers will expect 5G as a standard feature of a new smartphone in 2020. The research note was first shared by MacRumours.

The 2020 iPhone models are also expected to support mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum for the American mobile market. 5G networks are split into two technologies; mmWave offers the high-speed 5G network that is gradually gaining popularity all across and is suitable for urban networks.

The sub-6GHz technology is said to be faster than 4G, but it isn't as fast as mmWave. The sub-6GHz technology is likely to be deployed at rural locations.

Apple is said to be using Qualcomm's modem chips for next year's iPhone models. The Cupertino-based company is rumoured to be working on its 5G-supporting modem chips but they're more likely to take some more time.

Besides 5G iPhone models, Apple could be looking to add more iPad models to its lineup soon. The company currently sells five models of the tablet: iPad mini, iPad, iPad Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apple had just recently introduced a refreshed iPad mini along with the iPad Air 2019 model.

According to new regulatory filings, spotted by AppleInsider, Apple could add two more iPad models soon.

The new iPad models could be a new 10.2-inch iPad, serving as an upgrade to the existing 9.7-inch iPad which includes support for Apple Pencil. Mass production of these new iPad models is likely to begin from July, making fall a possible launch timeline for these models.

Further reading: Apple, IPhone, iPad, 2020 iPhone

Further reading: Apple, IPhone, iPad, 2020 iPhone
All 2020 iPhone Models Will Support 5G Networks: Ming-Chi Kuo
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.