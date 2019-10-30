Apple will reportedly integrate a new chip inside the 2020 iPhones next year, and the chip may be built on the 5-nanometre process. A fresh report suggests that Apple will also equip the next-gen iPhones with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 5G modem to enable 5G support. The accompanied 5nm chip will most likely be called the A14 Bionic, and it will be the first chip from Apple to use this small process. A recent report also suggests that the 2020 iPhone models will be equipped with 120Hz refresh rate display.

According to a new report from Nikkei, Apple's 2020 iPhones will integrate a new chip that will be based on the 5-nanometer process. This will enable more processing power in a smaller chip. To recall, Apple has been using the 7nm process since the A12 Bionic chip launched in 2018. The report also reiterates that the iPhone models slated for next year will come with 5G support. The phones will integrate Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 5G modem, but will use its own 5nm-based processor, which will most likely be called the A14 Bionic.

5G support on next year's iPhones have been reported on several occasions in the past. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush have both predicted support for 5G on 2020 iPhone models. Kuo has also suggested that 2020 iPhone models will feature a major design change. The next-generation iPhone lineup will include a metal frame while still using glass on the front as well as on the back. The metal frame surface will resemble the design on the iPhone 4. Ives notes that Apple will launch four new iPhone models next year and they will come with a rear 3D sensing imaging system and a 'motion control' feature as well.