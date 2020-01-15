Technology News
iPhone 2020 Lineup to Feature Two Models With 6GB of RAM, Analysts Predict

The remaining two iPhone models are expected to come with only 4GB RAM. 

Updated: 15 January 2020 18:35 IST
iPhone 2020 Lineup to Feature Two Models With 6GB of RAM, Analysts Predict

All the current iPhone 11 series have 4GB RAM as standard

Highlights
  • Two upcoming iPhone models expected to feature 6GB RAM
  • The remaining two models expected to have 4GB RAM
  • 5G support also expected on all 2020 iPhone models

If a new report is to be believed then we might see 6GB RAM in two of the four upcoming iPhone models later this year. These two iPhone models should obviously be the high-end iPhone 12 Pro models - perhaps the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max - or whatever new naming scheme Apple decides to give them, while the remaining two iPhone models will reportedly ship with just 4GB RAM. Apart from RAM upgrades, the upcoming 2020 iPhone models are also rumoured to offer 5G connectivity in some regions, new camera features, smaller notch design on Pro models, and more.

According to the report by MacRumors, UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah expect the two upcoming iPhone models with 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch sizes respectively, to reportedly ship with 6GB RAM along with triple rear cameras featuring 3D sensing for improved augmented reality (AR) capabilities. As for the remaining two iPhone models with 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch sizes respectively, Apple will reportedly ship them with dual rear cameras and only 4GB of RAM. The analysts also believe that this year all the four iPhone models will have OLED displays. Apart from these changes, all the 2020 iPhone models will also reportedly feature larger batteries than the current iPhone 11 series.

In addition to all this, the 2020 iPhone series will finally come with 5G support - at least in some regions. It is rumoured that the two lower-end iPhone models may only support sub-6GHz 5G while the two high-end models should support mmWave 5G in addition. Now, this might make it seem that the new iPhone models are going to cost more than the current generation iPhones, but noted analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo believes that while 5G-related components could raise the production costs of the devices, this will not significantly increase the price of 5G iPhones.

