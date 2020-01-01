When Apple introduced its first iPhone model with a display notch, it received strong criticism from purists. A few years down the line, almost all Android manufacturers started shipping their phones with a display notch. But it seems like Apple's iPhone models may finally go notchless this year. Previous rumours had suggested that Apple may settle for a smaller display notch in 2020, followed by a completely notchless design for its iPhone models in 2021. A fresh report indicates that Apple may ship a high-end iPhone model in 2020 with a full-screen display.
A report by LetsGoDigital, citing a Credit Suisse presentation, claims that Apple might ship a high-end 2020 iPhone model with Touch ID embedded in the display, completely ditching Face ID.
The report further states that Apple's suppliers are finalising the development of a full-screen display for this year's high-end iPhone model. Apple had earlier applied for three design patents in Japan for a smartphone without any display notch, notes LetsGoDigital.
While a full-screen iPhone model could be on Apple's list of plans further down the line, this new rumour that Apple might do it in 2020 itself seems a bit far too stretched. Apple has already invested a lot of resources on making Face ID usable for several reasons, and completely ditching it sounds a bit unreal for now.
Interestingly, in an investor note issued by Credit Suisse last year, the Swiss financial services provider claimed that Apple will introduce a new iPhone model in 2021 with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
According to previous reports, Apple is working on three new iPhone models for this year. There are also rumours that Apple may introduce a new iPhone model built specifically for the Chinese market with Touch ID support.
