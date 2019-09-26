Technology News
loading

2020 iPhone Models to Feature New Metal Frame Similar to iPhone 4: Ming-Chi Kuo

Next year's iPhone models could feature an all-new design and 5G support.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 16:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
2020 iPhone Models to Feature New Metal Frame Similar to iPhone 4: Ming-Chi Kuo

2020 iPhone models may look a lot like the iPhone 4

Highlights
  • 2020 iPhone models may feature an all-new design
  • Next year's iPhone models are also expected to include 5G support
  • The new design might help improve efficiency of internal antennas

Apple launched its new iPhone 11 series phones just this month, and reports about the 2020 iPhone models have already started picking pace. We saw a lot of rumours circulating around 2020 iPhone models even before this year's iPhone 11 models were announced and this cycle is not going to stop anytime soon. Now, a fresh research note shared by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that next year's iPhone models may include a new metal frame, similar to the one we've seen on the iPhone 4.

According to a report by MacRumors, Kuo says in his research note that 2020 iPhone models will feature a major design change. The next-generation iPhones will include a metal frame while still using glass on the front as well as on the back. The metal frame surface will resemble the design on the iPhone 4.

Kuo's reasoning for the new metal frame structure is that the new design will improve the efficiently of the iPhones' internal antennas, especially given the 2020 iPhones will have 5G support on board. The new metal structure will reportedly also help reduce the impact of metal shielding, therefore, improving overall signal strength.

The analyst also thinks that the cost of the metal frame and the phones' glass casing will increase by up to 60 percent for the frame and up to 50 percent for the casing. The grooved cover could be made out of tempered glass or sapphire, according to Kuo.

2020 iPhone models are expected to feature a new design along with support for 5G networks. These two features are likely to become the most highlighted selling points for next year's iPhone models.

In his previous note, Kuo had said that the 2020 iPhone models will be available in 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes along with a new 6.1-inch model with OLED display. The two premium iPhone models are expected to include a time-of-flight (ToF) 3D camera sensor at the rear for an enhanced augmented reality experience.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Ming Chi Kuo, 2020 iPhone
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Amazon Develops Longer-Range Wireless Network for IoT Devices
2020 iPhone Models to Feature New Metal Frame Similar to iPhone 4: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Renders Leak Hours Before Official Launch
  2. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  3. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  4. Google Unveils Android 10 (Go Edition) With Focus on Speed and Security
  5. BSNL’s New Broadband Plan Offers Free Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  6. Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised: Everything You Need to Know
  7. iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping
  8. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Canon EOS M200 Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50s Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung May Be Working on an Affordable Variant of Galaxy Note 10
  2. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone May Hit Stores As Early As October
  3. Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Pack 108-Megapixel Camera, Might Offer 5x Optical Zoom Support
  4. Oppo K5 With Quad Rear Cameras Set to Launch on October 10, Specifications Tipped
  5. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IP55 Water Resistance, 8-Hour Playback Launched
  6. Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone to Go on Sale Internationally Starting October 16
  7. BSNL Super Star 500 Broadband Plan Launched, Offers 500GB Data and Hotstar Premium Subscription: Report
  8. iPhone 11 Will Alert You When a Non-Genuine Display Is Used
  9. Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 500MB Data With 14-Day Validity
  10. eBay CEO Devin Wenig Steps Down, Cites Differences With Board
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.