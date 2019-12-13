Technology News
2020 5G iPhone Models Won’t See a Major Price Hike: Ming-Chi Kuo

Kuo claims that Apple intends to offset this additional cost by reducing its supply chain expenses.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 11:28 IST
2020 5G iPhone Models Won’t See a Major Price Hike: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images North America/ AFP

The iPhone 11 models were launched by Apple in 2019

Highlights
  • Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple may launch four 5G-enabled iPhones
  • Apple will not significantly increase the price of 5G iPhones, he said
  • 5G components are projected to raise the production cost of the iPhones

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple may launch four 5G-enabled iPhones next year and while 5G-related components could raise the production costs of the devices, he believes that the iPhone maker will not significantly increase the price of 5G iPhones. 5G components are projected to raise the production cost of the new iPhones by anywhere from $30 to $100 (roughly Rs. 2,100 to Rs. 7,100).

Kuo states that Apple intends to offset this additional cost by reducing its supply chain expenses, including dropping its upfront non-recurring engineering payment to suppliers of the redesigned metal chassis and frame for 5G iPhone, news portal iMore reported recently.

Kuo believes that Apple intends to bring this, along with other areas of external research and development, in house.

As per recent report, Apple is also reportedly planning to include a custom battery protection module with the iPhone 12, which is said to be almost 50 percent smaller and thinner than the one being used in current and old iPhones.

The reduction in size could result in more free space for a slight increase in battery capacity,

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee believes that Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020.

Chatterjee predicts the company may introduce two high-end models (one 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch) with support for mmWave, as well as a triple-lens camera and "world facing" 3D sensing for improved Augmented Reality capabilities.

While, two low-end models (6.1-inch, 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera.

Further reading: Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple, iPhone 12, iPhone 2020
