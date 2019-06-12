Apple is expected to include bigger batteries in its upcoming 2019 iPhone offerings, the media has reported. The 2019 version of the iPhone XR is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery, which is bigger than the 2,942mAh battery that the company added in iPhone XR launched in 2018, web portal The Elec reported on Tuesday.

The upcoming iPhone XR 2 is also being speculated as coming with Apple's A13 processor, made with a second generation 7nm process that would increase the battery performance, thus offering a longer battery life as compared to the iPhone XR.

In addition, the media reports also suggested that China's Ameperx Technology has already kickstarted the mass production of the new battery pack.

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker is planning to upgrade the camera resolution and set-up in its 2019 line-up.

While the front camera would be upgraded from 7-megapixel to 12-megapixel, a triple-camera setup would be implemented in the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhone models, along with a new super-wide 12-megapixel camera, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, noted Apple expert and predictor.

Kuo has earlier noted that the 2019 line-up of iPhone models is also expected to come with a changed antenna structure. Apple plans on using modified-PI Magnetic particle Inspection (MPI) material instead of using the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) material which was used in the antennas of iPhones XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

According to Kuo, the LCP limits the Radio Frequency (RF) performance of the handsets due to technology limitations and production issues.

Written with inputs from IANS