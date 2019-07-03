Technology News
loading

iPhone With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor and No Face ID Rumoured for China

Apple may launch a new affordable iPhone model for the Chinese market this year.

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 13:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor and No Face ID Rumoured for China

Photo Credit: Apple

Rumours suggest Apple may launch an affordable iPhone model in China

Highlights
  • Rumours have it that Apple may launch an iPhone tailored for China
  • The new iPhone model is said to be more affordable
  • Face ID may be replaced by an under-display fingerprint sensor

Apple ditched its fingerprint sensor, Touch ID, for a more advanced facial authentication method, Face ID, on its current lineup of flagship smartphones. While Apple is expected to further improve its Face ID technology in upcoming iPhone models this year, the Cupertino-based tech giant may be looking to introduce a cheaper iPhone model this year, targeted at the Chinese market. If it's true, this will be the first time Apple will launch a new iPhone model built for a specific market.

Multiple reports from Chinese media, including one from The Global Times, suggest that Apple will launch a new iPhone model in China to compete with local players such as Oppo, Xiaomi, and others. The new iPhone model may ditch Face ID for an under-display fingerprint sensor.

These reports have cited sources within the industry supply chain. The reports suggest Apple's new iPhone model in China will be more affordable as it replaces the more expensive TrueDepth camera system with an under-display fingerprint sensor on an OLED panel.

Apple currently uses its TrueDepth camera setup, housed in a display notch, on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone X to power Face ID. Several Chinese smartphone companies have been offering new phones with an in-display fingerprint sensor in their mid-range and premium devices.

While Apple hasn't made iPhone models specifically for any market yet, it has made some special changes for the Chinese market in the past. Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XR models in China feature physical dual-SIM support while the rest of the countries use a physical SIM card and an eSIM combination.

However, completely removing Face ID for an under-display fingerprint sensor for just one specific market seems too far fetched, even for Apple. It's also unclear how much money Apple could really save by using an under-display fingerprint scanner instead of its TrueDepth cameras. We urge readers to take this rumour with a pinch of salt, despite the numerous sources uttering them.

This isn't the first time we're hearing rumours of Apple working on an under-display fingerprint sensor for the iPhone. However, Apple put them to rest when it adopted Face ID for all its flagship phones. Previous reports have suggested that 2019 iPhone models will feature iterative updates to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, 2019 iPhone, China, Face ID, Affordable iPhone
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Apple Adds 'FaceTime Attention Correction' Feature to iOS 13 Beta 3 With Aim to Improve Eye Contact During FaceTime Video Calls
iPhone With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor and No Face ID Rumoured for China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets a 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Option in India
  2. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Starts Crowdfunding Its 'Mi Truck Builder' Toy in India
  4. Realme X to Launch in India on July 15, Company Confirms
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  6. Vivo iQoo Neo Gaming Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 8GB RAM Unveiled
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get June Security Update, Screen Recording Feature
  8. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Offer a 'QR Code Shortcut'
  9. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Update Brings June Security Patch and More
  10. Shinco SO50AS-E50 49-Inch Full-HD Smart LED TV Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.