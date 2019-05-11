Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has reportedly started production of the new chip that will be integrated into the next-gen iPhone models. Dubbed as Apple A13, the new mobile chip has said to have already gone into early test production, and will move into mass production as early as this month, if things go as planned. The Apple A13 chip will be integrated into this year's iPhone models, expected to be called the iPhone 11 and so on.

Bloomberg reports that TSMC has started doing the early testing of the next-gen Apple chip. The report cites anonymous sources to confirm that the chip will enter mass production this month, if no hiccups are found in testing. Apple, every year, upgrades its main processor to boost its new phones' speeds and battery life.

The report further adds that there will be three new iPhone models this year, and all three will be powered by the new chip. The two top-end models are codenamed D43 and D44, and the iPhone XR successor is internally called N104.

While the design of the three iPhone models won't see much change, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors will reportedly sport a total of three cameras at the back. The iPhone XR successor, on the other hand, will come with a dual rear camera setup. This means the new iPhone models will add an additional sensor each at the back. The report also says that this additional sensor will be joined by an ultra-wide-angle lens to offer large and more detailed photos. The iPhone XR successor's additional sensor will bring additional zoom support as well.

The report states that Apple is looking to bring an auto-correction feature to fit accidentally cut-out people back into frame. Furthermore, the top-end two iPhone variants are said to be half a millimetre thicker than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Lastly, the report reiterates that the new Apple phones will come with reverse wireless charging that will allow users to charge AirPods by placing them on the back panel.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models will be equipped with reverse wireless charging and two models will pack triple rear cameras.