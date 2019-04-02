Technology News

2019 iPhone Models Will Offer Reverse Wireless Charging, Ming-Chi Kuo Says

, 02 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
2019 iPhone Models Will Offer Reverse Wireless Charging, Ming-Chi Kuo Says

2019 iPhones are slated to launch in fall

Highlights

  • Ming-Chi Kuo tips next-gen iPhone details in latest investor note
  • 2019 iPhones may be equipped with reverse wireless charging
  • Apple to source parts from Compeq and STMicro

Apple's 2019 iPhones are still far from launch, but a new investor note from TFI Securities research analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the phones will be equipped with reverse wireless charging. For those unaware, reverse wireless charging or bilateral charging is a feature that allows for phones to act as wireless charging pads, enabling them to two-way charge any Qi-based device. This two-way charging has become a trend of sorts in this year's flagship phones, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, the Huawei P30 series, and is now rumoured on the Apple 2019 iPhones.

Kuo's note was obtained by MacRumors, and it reiterates that this year's iPhone models will come with reverse wireless charging. He corroborates an earlier report by Macotakara. This means that you will be able to charge AirPods and the Apple Watch by just placing them on the back of the new iPhones. This comes just after Apple announced that the AirPower charging mat has been cancelled, claiming that it didn't manage to "achieve our high standards."

In the latest investor note, Kuo claims, “We expect the new 2H19 iPhone models will support two-way wireless charging. Though the iPhone is not the first high-end smartphone to be equipped with two-way wireless charging, this new function could make it more convenient for users to charge the new AirPods and create a better integrated user experience of the iPhone and AirPods.”

Kuo says that Apple will supply battery boards from Compeq and the two-way wireless charging controller from STMicro. He also says that the new iPhones will come with larger battery boards and battery pack capacity. The iPhone XS Max successor's battery capacity could increase by 10 to 15 percent, and the iPhone XS successor's battery capacity could increase by 20 to 25 percent. The iPhone XR battery capacity to increase only by 0 to 5 percent, Kuo says.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, 2019 iPhones, Reverse Wireless Charging
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Apple Starts iPhone 7 Production in India at Wistron Plant in Bengaluru
2019 iPhone Models Will Offer Reverse Wireless Charging, Ming-Chi Kuo Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  3. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  4. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  5. Arya, Jon Reunite in New Promo for Game of Thrones Season 8
  6. NASA Says Indian Satellite Destruction Created Debris That Endangers ISS
  7. Friends Now Streaming on Netflix in India, as It Leaves Hotstar
  8. PUBG Mobile Introduces Subscriptions With Daily UC, Discounts, and More
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.