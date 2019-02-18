Apple is set to retain the model of bringing three new iPhone versions this year by launching two OLED variants and one LCD option, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals in a new investor note. The two OLED variants in the 2019 iPhone family are said to have the same screen sizes as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, while the LCD model is claimed to have the same screen size of the iPhone XR. Having said that, Kuo in his note reportedly mentions that all three models in the 2019 iPhone range will carry upgraded Face ID support and one of them will sport a triple rear camera setup. The analyst also reveals a 16-inch MacBook Pro model and the expansion of ECG support on the Apple Watch Series 4 to new countries.

The investor note by Kuo, as reported by 9to5Mac, claims that the 2019 iPhone family will have three new models, including 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED versions and a 6.1-inch LCD model. Among other details, the note reportedly mentions that all the three new iPhone models will retain a Lightning port instead of sporting USB Type-C connectivity. There would also be a bilateral wireless charging technology - aka reverse wireless charging - that will help users charge other compatible devices by placing them at the back of the new iPhone models.

On the part of major upgrades over the existing iPhone models, the 2019 iPhone range is said to have ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity to enable indoor positioning and navigation and frosted glass casing. The new iPhone versions will also have upgraded Face ID support along with a higher power flood illuminator if we believe Kuo's reported prediction. Further, the note mentions larger batteries and triple camera design. It is safe to expect the triple camera setup in new iPhone Max model.

Alongside the 2019 iPhone models, Kuo forecasts that Apple will bring two new iPad Pro models with upgraded processors. The analyst also corroborates previous reports of a new iPad mini and mentions that there will be an upgraded processor.

Kuo's note also reportedly highlights a list of developments around the new Mac lineup. He specifically mentions that there will be a new MacBook Pro with a 16-inch or 16.5-inch display panel and all-new design. There would also be a new MacBook Pro with "easy to upgrade components".

Further, Kuo foresees that there will be a new 13-inch MacBook Pro model with an additional option of 32GB of RAM. The current 13-inch MacBook Pro model has 16GB of RAM, while the 15-inch variant does have 32GB RAM.

Kuo's note is also said to have mentioned that the ECG function of the Apple Watch Series 4 will reach new countries this year. Apple is also speculated to bring a new ceramic casing design. The analyst predicts the AirPods 2 with wireless charging support and upgraded Bluetooth support will debut in the first half of this year, alongside the AirPower wireless charging mat. Moreover, he believes that a new iPod touch with an upgraded processor will arrive later this year.