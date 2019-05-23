Technology News

2019 iPhone 11 Variants Get EEC Certification Ahead of Official Launch: Report

Three of the model identifiers surfaced on EEC database may represent iPhone XR successor.

23 May 2019
2019 iPhone 11 Variants Get EEC Certification Ahead of Official Launch: Report

2019 iPhone models could include different iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max variants

Highlights
  • EEC database has reportedly listed 11 distinct variants
  • iPhone XR successor could be represented by A2111, A2161, and A2215
  • Apple hasn't made any official announcement around 2019 iPhone models

Apple has supposedly registered 2019 iPhone models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia. While the official debut of the new iPhone models is still a mystery, as many as 11 new model numbers have reportedly surfaced on the EEC database that all are believed to a part of the 2019 iPhone lineup. Three of the identifiers could be in relation with the iPhone XR successor, the other model identifiers are likely to be suggesting the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max. The models in the 2019 iPhone family are so far speculated to have Apple A13 SoC and run iOS 13 out-of-the-box.

The EEC database logs purportedly pertaining to the 2019 iPhone models, which has been spotted by 9to5Mac, show model numbers A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223. The A2111, A2161, and A2215 identifiers are believed to represent the iPhone XR successor. However, the other model identifiers could be for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.

Since Apple normally has multiple iPhone variants for different markets, the spotted identifiers could be related to various 2019 iPhone options. However, Apple hasn't made any confirmation formally.

Having said that, if we believe some previous reports, this year's iPhone models will debut with some significant changes, including the presence of A13 chip and reverse charging support. The new iPhone XR model is also rumoured to have two new colour options -- maybe Green and Lavender Purple.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a recent research note highlighted that Apple would include modified-PI (MPI) for the antennas in the new iPhone models. The new material isn't presumed to bring any major changes in terms of network performance, though it would help the Cupertino company easily find cheap options for its next-generation phones. Kuo also added that 2019 iPhone models will all have upgraded selfie sensors, and while the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors will feature triple rear cameras, the iPhone XR successor will feature a dual rear camera.

Further reading: 2019 iPhone, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, Apple iPhone, Apple
