2018 iPhone Models' 18W USB-C Fast Charging Adapter Leaked in Photos

Multiple reports in the past suggested that the 2018 iPhone variants will bundle USB Type-C adapters for fast charging, alongside their USB-C to Lightning cables. However, recent reports claim that Apple is still in its redesign phase, and will not be able to introduce the transition this year. Now a fresh report states that the adapters may be bundled this year itself. The report shares photos of the charger, indicating that the design of the adapter has been overhauled and that the production of these adapters may have already begun.

Japanese blog Macotakara has shared photos of the Apple 18W USB-C adapter, mostly an engineering prototype. The photos above suggest that Apple is planning to overhaul the current iPhone adapter with a USB Power Delivery unit that will feature a USB-C port. According to the pictures, the 18W charger is comparatively thicker than the current bundled charger. The USB-C port is clearly visible at the back as well. The report states that this adapter will be bundled alongside the new iPhones this fall. Also bundled inside will be a USB-C to Lightning cable for true fast charging capabilities.

According to previous reports, the new adapters and Lightning cables will enable charging of an iPhone from 0 to 50 percent in about 30 minutes. This sounds similar to the fast charging technologies that many Android makers offer in the present market.

Apple currently offers fast charging support on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, but to utilise it, users need to purchase a USB-C to Lightning cable and USB-C power adapter separately. Also, third-party accessories makers are not allowed officially to make USB-C to Lightning cables. However this year, the iPhone maker is also expected to open up the standard and allow its MFi partners to start manufacturing compatible cables sometime in 2019.

The availability of USB-C fast charging on the new iPhone models, if it turns out to be true, will certainly upgrade the charging experience from the standard USB Type-A power adapter that offers 12W of power. However, we need to wait for official word to see the authenticity of the new development.

Apple is said to unveil three iPhone variants this year, and leaks point at a budget 6.1-inch device with a LCD display and no 3D Touch. Another variant is expected to be the iPhone X successor with an OLED display, and the most premium will be the Plus variant with a 6.5-inch OLED display. These variants are expected to sport wireless charging, bigger batteries, and perhaps the biggest news of all, support for dual-SIM functionality.