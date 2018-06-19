Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

2018 iPhone Mockups Leak in Hands-on Video, iPhone SE 2 Said to Not Be Coming This Year

 
, 19 June 2018
2018 iPhone Mockups Leak in Hands-on Video, iPhone SE 2 Said to Not Be Coming This Year

Photo Credit: Macotakara

Highlights

  • Apple 2018 iPhones will be available in three variants
  • The 6.4-inch model will sport a vertical dual camera setup
  • There will be no iPhone SE 2 this year

Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year - a budget 6.1-inch device with a LCD display and no 3D Touch, the iPhone X successor with an OLED display, and the most premium will be the iPhone X Plus variant with a 6.5-inch OLED display. Now, 3D mockups of these three variants have surfaced online lending more weight to the rumours, and revealing some design changes. Furthermore, case maker Olixar claims that Apple is not going to launch the iPhone SE 2 at all this year.

A video showing the 3D mockups of the 2018 iPhone models has appeared online, and in the video, the three models are even compared to different previous generation iPhones. The mockups are made based on 'final design' schematics floating through the Asian supply chain, reports Macotakara. The video puts the three models next to each other, and the 5.8-inch iPhone X successor looks visibly smaller than the other two. The 5.8-inch iPhone has dimensions at 143.65x72.03x7.69 which means that this year's model is 1.1mm wider. However, that difference does not make a huge difference as the case for the iPhone X launched last year fits well on the 2018 mockup as well. Design wise, everything on the mockup looks similar to the iPhone X, including the camera placement at the back.

Coming to the most premium 6.4-inch OLED iPhone, the dimensions are at 157.53x77.44x7.85mm, which is somewhat close to the iPhone 8 Plus dimensions (iPhone 8 Plus is 1mm shorter, 1mm wider, and 0.35mm thinner). We don't expect the iPhone 8 Plus case to fit the iPhone X Plus variant, mainly because it adopts the notch design, and has the vertical dual camera setup, same as the 5.8-inch mockup. The speaker holes are also not in sync at the bottom edge, but keep in mind that this is just a mockup.

Lastly, the 6-inch LCD variant has dimensions at 150x75.72x8.47mm, and it falls somewhere in between the two models in size. The smartphone is also visibly thicker than the other two 2018 mockups. There's a single camera setup at the back, and the SIM tray is also located at the bottom of the side edge. The hands-on video gives a comprehensive comparison of the three 2018 models, and you can see it below:

Apple case maker Olixar, a source that has been quite accurate in past leaks, now claims that Apple is not going to produce a 5-inch iPhone SE 2. The company cites new sources to claim that only large iPhones are in the offing this fall, and that the 5-incher is toast, reports Forbes. So for all those getting excited about a small budgeted iPhone with a notch design and easy one-handed operation - best you don't hold your breath for this one.

What's good is that Apple may adopt an aggressive pricing policy because of improvements in production yield and reduced prices of components. Additionally, the 2018 models are expected to sport bigger batteries this time and perhaps the biggest news of all, support dual-SIM functionality.

Comments

Apple, iPhone, iPhone SE 2, 2018 iPhone Models
Honor 7C
