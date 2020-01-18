Technology News
$150 5G Phones May Arrive by the End of 2020, Huawei Executive Says

Huawei said it has shipped 6.9 million units of 5G smartphones as of December 2019.

18 January 2020
Photo Credit: Huawei

Yang Chaobin, Huawei 5G Product Line President, predicted 5G phone prices will drop to $150

Highlights
  • Huawei and its Honor subsidiary launched multiple 5G phones in 2019
  • The Chinese company also offers end-to-end 5G solutions
  • An estimated 5 million 5G phones were sold in December 2019 alone

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's President for 5G product line, Yang Chaobin believes that 5G smartphones priced around $150 (roughly Rs. 10,656) are expected to be launched by the end of 2020 or in early 2021. Huawei, along with its sub-brand Honor, has launched a number of 5G smartphones in 2019, including Mate 30 5G series, Mate 20 X 5G, Mate X 5G, Nova 6 5G, Honor V30 series, among others, news portal GizmoChina reported on Friday.

Recently, the company announced that it has shipped 6.9 million units of 5G smartphones as of December 2019, in addition to offering end-to-end 5G solutions.

Additionally, Chinese local research agencies suggested that 20 per cent of all mid range smartphones will support 5G, thanks to the expansion of the network in the country.

An estimated 5 million 5G capable smartphones were sold in December 2019 alone. It is expected that more than 20 per cent of the smartphones under $290 (roughly Rs. 20,600) will be 5G-enabled this year.

By 2021, the same statistics are expected to be applicable across the globe.

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun recently announced the company is planning to pump $7 billion (roughly Rs. 49,730 crores) in 5G, AI and IoT over the next five years.

Earlier, Lei had also revealed that the company is planning to release more than 10 5G phones this year.

US-based investment banking and financial service company Goldman Sachs has also forecasted a hefty 200 million 5G smartphone shipments globally this year.

The new predicted value is about 20 times more than the sales figure of 2019.

According to the estimates, there will be about 1 million new 5G base stations in China this year. This is higher than the original 600,000 prediction by Goldman Sachs.

